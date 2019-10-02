By the numbers: Week 4

Week 4 saw the Lions go toe-to-toe with one of the league's best Sunday, falling just short to the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-30. The loss broke Detroit's unbeaten streak (2-1-1), and now they head to their bye week with a chance to get healthy and do some self-evaluation.
Here's one last look at some key numbers, good and bad, from the Lions' Week 4 performance:
14: The number of takeaways generated by the Lions all of last year. After four games this season, Detroit already has eight. Only New England (10), Pittsburgh (9) and Tampa Bay (9) have more. Denver is the only NFL team without a takeaway this year.
26: Carries for running back Kerryon Johnson vs. Kansas City, which was a career high. He turned that into the third 100-yard performance of his career with 125 yards on the ground. Johnson has carried the ball at least 20 times twice in his career, both of them coming the last two weeks.
1,004: The total rushing yards Johnson is on pace for after rushing for 251 yards the first four games of the season.
8: Detroit currently has the eighth ranked offense in football, averaging 387.5 yards per game. The Lions rank in the top 10 in total offense, passing (10th), rushing (10th) and points scored (10th).
29: The Lions' defense ranks 29th overall, allowing 405.5 yards per game. Detroit's defense is 23rd against the run, 26th against the pass and 20th in points allowed.
102.6: Quarterback Matthew Stafford's passing rating is the third best in the NFC among passers with at least 100 passes behind only Russell Wilson (118.7) and Dak Prescott (113.7). Stafford's passer rating increases to 127.5 in the fourth quarter this year, which is the second highest league wide. Stafford has four touchdowns and no interceptions with a 64.7 completion percentage in the fourth quarter of games this year.
36: Tackles defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. is on pace for this year after recording just nine total in his first four games. Harrison led all defensive tackles last year with 81 tackles.
48: Kicker Matt Prater connected on his 48th career 50-plus-yard field goal last week. He is now 48-of-63 on field goals of 50-plus yards, good for a 76.2 conversion rate, which trails only Robbie Gould's NFL record of 76.3 percent.
42.4: Sam Martin's 42.4 punting average ranks 28th in the NFL. His 39.2 net average ranks 26th.
4: Lions players ranked in the top 10 at their position by Pro Football Focus after the first month of football: Cornerback Justin Coleman (2nd), center Frank Ragnow (4th), 3-4 defensive end Trey Flowers (7th) and guard Graham Glasgow (8th).