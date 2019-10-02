By the numbers: Week 4

Week 4 saw the Lions go toe-to-toe with one of the league's best Sunday, falling just short to the Kansas City Chiefs, 34-30. The loss broke Detroit's unbeaten streak (2-1-1), and now they head to their bye week with a chance to get healthy and do some self-evaluation.

Here's one last look at some key numbers, good and bad, from the Lions' Week 4 performance:

14: The number of takeaways generated by the Lions all of last year. After four games this season, Detroit already has eight. Only New England (10), Pittsburgh (9) and Tampa Bay (9) have more. Denver is the only NFL team without a takeaway this year.