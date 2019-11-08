10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What's causing drop in defensive performance?

20man: Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell used a goal line package at the one-yard line on the last play in Oakland, and Golladay and Jones aren't a part of that particular package. It's a play they've practiced often down by the goal line and thought would work vs. the look the Raiders showed. Obviously, it didn't, and because it didn't, it gets second guessed. Personally, with Stafford playing great all game, I probably would lean more on trusting my playmakers at receiver to win a matchup there, but that's me being a Monday morning quarterback.

Hockenson has been targeted seven times in the red zone, which ranks in the top 10 among tight ends. Travis Kelce leads the position with 13. The problem isn't the targets. Hockenson has caught just three of the seven with a lone touchdown. He has a couple drops and one where he stepped out of bounds before making the catch. He's been targeted down there plenty, he just hasn't made enough of the plays.