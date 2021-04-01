10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What is the Lions' most pressing need heading into the NFL Draft?

20man: Good question, because I view those two groups as the biggest positions of need, with cornerback a close third.

I'd probably lean toward linebacker. Jamie Collins Sr. is back, and I like the signing of Alex Anzalone, but there's still a lot of question marks at linebacker after that.

The problem is the value at No. 7 with the linebackers. It might be a touch high for a guy like Penn State's Micah Parsons or Notre Dame's Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, arguably the two best prospects at LB. It will really just depend on the Lions' grading of both prospects. If Detroit moves back out of the top 10, I think the value is probably a little better there for those guys.

During a national conference call with NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who I think is one of the best draft analysts in the business, Jeremiah said this is a very deep class of off-the-ball linebackers. He said there will be guys taken well into Day 2 that can make an immediate impact.