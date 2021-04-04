Where Lions stand at cornerback following free agency

Elder, 26, is likely to compete for the starting nickel spot. He had his best season as a professional last season, when he played in all 16 games for Carolina and racked up 40 tackles.

Veteran Mike Ford was re-signed this offseason. He adds experience and depth to the unit, but there's still room for an additional two or three cornerbacks to be signed.

"The coaching staff that we have on board, starting with (defensive backs coach) Aubrey Pleasant, (defensive coordinator) Aaron Glenn, I do think that those guys will help those young kids tremendously and their development," Holmes said. "But that is a position that we'll continue to look to address now and through the draft."