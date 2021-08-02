O'HARA: What we learned from first week of camp practices

Head coach Dan Campbell has a good feel for the mindset of Detroit Lions fans. That's something we learned from his pre-practice press conference Saturday morning, and later from his actions on the field.

Sticking with the coach, what I also think we've learned is that the time he spent with the Lions as a player gives Campbell further insight into Lions fans.

Among the other things we learned is players don't care about gloomy preseason predictions for the 2021-22 Lions; a player on the bubble can make an impression and players like performing in front of fans at training camp.

We start with Campbell on the mindset of Lions fans:

Saturday was the first day fans were allowed to attend training camp. Before the drills started, Campbell was asked why Lions fans have been so loyal despite the team's losing record.

"I know it's hard, but they've been able to endure," he said. "They've been able to keep the faith. There's hope in another year -- hope in a new season. I think they are resilient.