TWENTYMAN: What to expect from Lions' offense after coaching change

"I think (Matt Patricia) gave me a lot of leeway to run the offense," Bevell said Monday. "There's a lot of things that are going on on offense when you're trying to maximize the skills sets of the guys that you have, and the weaknesses that you have, you're trying to not let them show up.

"In the last game, we did have a little fun. We were able to hit the one, the reverse, triple hand-back to Matthew (Stafford); we threw it back to Matthew on another one. So we're going to continue to try to do that. It's fun moving the ball down the field. We have playmakers, we just have to get it in their hands."

While Patricia, a defensive-minded coach, did give Bevell some leeway to run the offense, Patricia was still a firm believer in playing tough, hard-nosed football founded on balance on offense and the ability to be a tough running football team. He talked often about building from the ball out and being strong up the middle on both sides of the ball. It's probably one of the reasons why Detroit signed running back Adrian Peterson this offseason and featured his tough-running style often in the first half of the season.

But with Bevell now in complete control of the offense, it will be interesting to see how his philosophies might differ, and how this offense might look different the final five games of the year.