WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions kick off training camp

SLAY, HARRISON START CAMP ON NFI

After missing the offseason workout program, both cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. reported for training camp with the rest of their teammates.

Neither have taken part in practice yet though, as they were both placed on Active/Non-Football Injury, along with defensive tackle Darius Kilgo.

"We made the announcement earlier this week about three guys on PUP," head coach Matt Patricia said. "Then we'll place three more guys today on NFI, it's another different designation tag – Darius Kilgo, Damon Harrison and Darius Slay – just another tag that we're allowed to use when we get to camp so that guys when they report to camp if we feel need a little more time to before they're thrown into individual drills, so they go out prepared and away we go, we're going to do that with them. Just (make sure they're) physically ready to go."

Slay talked with the media after Thursday's practice, saying he's keeping his focus on his teammates and his leadership role in the secondary.

"Be a better leader ... be more vocal with the guys," Slay said of his goal for this season. "Helping these guys be better than I am. That's my goal my goal right now, is to get these guys to my level or exceed it. If I don't, I'll feel like kind of a failure.