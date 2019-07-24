Stafford, offense looking to hit the ground running in camp

With all the change that's taken place on that side of the ball, the quicker coaches and players acclimate themselves to each other and reach a common comfort level, the quicker the offense can start playing a better brand of football than the one that finished 24th overall, 25th in scoring, 20th in passing and 23rd running the ball last season.

Bevell's scheme is much different than the previous three he's had to learn, Stafford said. There's a lot of things he likes about the offense, and a lot of things he's still learning and getting used to.

Ultimately, it's Stafford's job to be an extension of Bevell on the field. For him to do that, he has to get to a point where he's as well versed and comfortable in the scheme as Bevell himself. That's a process that takes time. Limited offseason training program practice and five weeks of training camp isn't a whole lot of time to accomplish that.

"How quickly you can make that 'change' feel like home and normal and all that, the better," Stafford said.

Up to this point, Bevell says the install process has been good. He's been especially impressed with how Stafford's taken on the challenge of learning a new scheme.

"As I told him, I was really impressed with his offseason," Bevell said. "He had a lot going on, as we all know – he had some off field things with his family that he had to take care of, but he was really committed to us. He was here. He was putting his time in. He was working hard.

"He really led the way on learning the offense and the verbiage, and getting to know the new language. Sitting in the huddle being able to call it, helping guys when they needed help. I was just impressed with the level of dedication and commitment that he had to us, with the other things he had going on."

Bevell was referring to Stafford's wife, Kelly, and the brain surgery she underwent earlier this year to remove a tumor.

Bevell and Stafford are still learning each other. Bevell is finding out what Stafford likes, and trying to put the veteran quarterback in some situations he's not all that used to to see what sticks and how they can grow together as play caller and quarterback.

"Well I think we're still learning each other, and it's no secret as I've already said before, things that he likes that he feels comfortable doing I think probably is a better way of saying it," Bevell said. "Things that he's not comfortable with, and sometimes those things that he might not be comfortable with is because he hasn't done them enough.