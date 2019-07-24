training-camp-news

Presented by

Stafford, offense looking to hit the ground running in camp

Jul 24, 2019 at 02:53 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The biggest change the Detroit Lions franchise underwent this offseason was on the offensive side of the football.

The team changed coordinators, moving on from Jim Bob Cooter and hiring veteran Darrell Bevell. Detroit aggressively targeted upgrades and depth to its skill positions in free agency. The team even used their top pick in the draft, No. 8 overall, on tight end T.J. Hockenson. It's very much a new-look offense in Detroit.

The one constant throughout the changes has been quarterback Matthew Stafford, who enters his 11th season in the league. This is the fourth new offense Stafford's had to learn in his NFL tenure.

"Each system kind of has its unique challenges and ways that it somewhat stresses a quarterback," Stafford said Wednesday, as veterans reported for the official start of training camp. "Things you really need to be on top of.

"Those things, I think, are different in every system I've been a part of. I've kind of learned how to figure out where maybe this one is similar to another one in some instances and find ways to make that learning process a little quicker."

With all the change that's taken place on that side of the ball, the quicker coaches and players acclimate themselves to each other and reach a common comfort level, the quicker the offense can start playing a better brand of football than the one that finished 24th overall, 25th in scoring, 20th in passing and 23rd running the ball last season.

Bevell's scheme is much different than the previous three he's had to learn, Stafford said. There's a lot of things he likes about the offense, and a lot of things he's still learning and getting used to.

Ultimately, it's Stafford's job to be an extension of Bevell on the field. For him to do that, he has to get to a point where he's as well versed and comfortable in the scheme as Bevell himself. That's a process that takes time. Limited offseason training program practice and five weeks of training camp isn't a whole lot of time to accomplish that.

"How quickly you can make that 'change' feel like home and normal and all that, the better," Stafford said.

Up to this point, Bevell says the install process has been good. He's been especially impressed with how Stafford's taken on the challenge of learning a new scheme.

"As I told him, I was really impressed with his offseason," Bevell said. "He had a lot going on, as we all know – he had some off field things with his family that he had to take care of, but he was really committed to us. He was here. He was putting his time in. He was working hard.

"He really led the way on learning the offense and the verbiage, and getting to know the new language. Sitting in the huddle being able to call it, helping guys when they needed help. I was just impressed with the level of dedication and commitment that he had to us, with the other things he had going on."

Bevell was referring to Stafford's wife, Kelly, and the brain surgery she underwent earlier this year to remove a tumor.

Bevell and Stafford are still learning each other. Bevell is finding out what Stafford likes, and trying to put the veteran quarterback in some situations he's not all that used to to see what sticks and how they can grow together as play caller and quarterback.

"Well I think we're still learning each other, and it's no secret as I've already said before, things that he likes that he feels comfortable doing I think probably is a better way of saying it," Bevell said. "Things that he's not comfortable with, and sometimes those things that he might not be comfortable with is because he hasn't done them enough.

"And then like sometimes, it's like 'I'm not comfortable because I'm not good at them.' And so we have to be able to grow together and say, 'Hey I need to push you on this.' Also I need to be flexible enough to say, 'Ok, yup, that's right,' then we won't do those things. It's a give and take, and it's a learning and growing experience right now."

2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp arrivals

View photos of players arriving for 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich.

Theo Riddick arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 39

Theo Riddick arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Matthew Stafford arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 39

Matthew Stafford arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Quandre Diggs arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 39

Quandre Diggs arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Marvin Jones Jr. arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 39

Marvin Jones Jr. arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Kerryon Johnson arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 39

Kerryon Johnson arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Graham Glasgow arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 39

Graham Glasgow arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Trey Flowers arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 39

Trey Flowers arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Danny Amendola arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 39

Danny Amendola arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Kenny Golladay arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 39

Kenny Golladay arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Tracy Walker and Da'Shawn Hand arrive for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 39

Tracy Walker and Da'Shawn Hand arrive for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Matt Prater and Sam Martin arrive for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 39

Matt Prater and Sam Martin arrive for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Sam Martin arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 39

Sam Martin arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Matt Prater arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 39

Matt Prater arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Taylor Decker arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 39

Taylor Decker arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Jahlani Tavai arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 39

Jahlani Tavai arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Don Muhlbach arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 39

Don Muhlbach arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Jarrad Davis arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 39

Jarrad Davis arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Jamal Agnew arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 39

Jamal Agnew arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Rick Wagner arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 39

Rick Wagner arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Devon Kennard arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 39

Devon Kennard arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Frank Ragnow arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 39

Frank Ragnow arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Zach Zenner arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 39

Zach Zenner arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Justin Coleman arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 39

Justin Coleman arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Tavon Wilson arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 39

Tavon Wilson arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Brandon Powell arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 39

Brandon Powell arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Steve Longa arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 39

Steve Longa arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Kenny Wiggins arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 39

Kenny Wiggins arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
T.J. Hockenson arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 39

T.J. Hockenson arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Teez Tabor arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 39

Teez Tabor arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Christian Jones arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 39

Christian Jones arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Rashaan Melvin arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 39

Rashaan Melvin arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Joe Dahl arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 39

Joe Dahl arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Jesse James arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 39

Jesse James arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Oday Aboushi arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 39

Oday Aboushi arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Jalen Reeves-Maybin arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 39

Jalen Reeves-Maybin arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Miles Killebrew arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 39

Miles Killebrew arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Will Harris and Travis Fulgham arrive for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 39

Will Harris and Travis Fulgham arrive for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Tyrell Crosby arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 39

Tyrell Crosby arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Nick Bawden arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 39

Nick Bawden arrives for the first day of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage at the team's training facility on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Stafford hopes the offense can pick up where they left off in the offseason program and hit the ground running when the first training camp practice begins Thursday.

Stafford's coming off a tough 2018 season that saw his numbers dip and wins decline while having to battle through injury and roster shakeup. Last season is very much in his rearview mirror, and he's looking forward to the fresh start.

Stafford's been doing this a long time, and knows all too well that a team's success usually aligns with how the quarterback position is playing.

"By and large you look around the league and the teams that are playing well, playing into the playoffs and going to the Super Bowl, their quarterback is playing at a pretty darn good level," he said.

"Sometimes quarterbacks have great years and the teams don't necessarily win as much as others, but that's a pretty good barometer of how a team is playing if the quarterback is playing well. I expect to come out here and play really well."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from 2021 Lions training camp

 Tim Twentyman gives his 10 takeaways from 2021 Detroit Lions training camp.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Stenberg excited to be back on the field after quiet rookie season

Second-year guard Logan Stenberg is excited to be back on the field playing a decent amount of snaps after his quiet rookie season in 2020.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

O'HARA: Rookie Barnes making the best of delayed start to camp

Missing the first part of training camp was a temporary setback for rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes, but he made the best of it.
news

Now healthy, Bryant showing flashes of potential in Lions camp

Outside linebacker Austin Bryant finally had a healthy offseason to work on his craft, and it's shown up in Lions training camp so far.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Mack on TE competition: 'It's been a battle'

Every day and every practice play in training camp is a learning opportunity for Alize Mack in his bid to win a roster spot as a backup tight end.
news

Raymond putting in work to take advantage of opportunity with Lions

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has an opportunity to earn a role on offense in addition to return duties, and he's putting in the work during training camp to take advantage.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of cornerback Amani Oruwariye during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Hand looking to stay healthy and let his talent show

Da'Shawn Hand has been given a challenge by the Detroit Lions' coaching staff to stay healthy and put his natural ability to good use.
Advertising