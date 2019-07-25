training-camp-news

Presented by

Camp Spotlight: Running back Kerryon Johnson

Jul 25, 2019 at 03:33 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

KERRYON JOHNSON

Position: Running back

Ht/Wt: 5-11, 211

College: Auburn

Experience: 2nd year

Outlook: Johnson had a stellar rookie season, even though it was cut short six games due to a knee injury. He was second in the league with a yards per carry average of 5.4. Johnson ran for 100 yards in a game twice, breaking the club's 105-game streak without a 100-yard rusher when he went for 105 in a Week 3 victory over New England.

Through his first 10 career games, Johnson produced 641 rushing yards and 213 receiving yards. The only other player in Lions history to register 600 rushing yards and 200 receiving yards through their first 10 career games was Billy Sims in 1980.

The Lions are ushering in a new offense under Darrell Bevell, and Johnson and the run game are expected to play a big role. Johnson enters camp as the No. 1 back, but will have to prove he can stay healthy for a full 16-game slate.

Practice report: Johnson was the first back up in all the team and 7-on-7 periods. One part of Johnson's game that developed into a real weapon last year was his ability as a pass catcher. Some of that was on display during Thursday's first practice of training camp.

He and fellow running back C.J. Anderson worked with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Tom Savage on some goal-line passing situations. Johnson and Anderson were working on splitting out wide and running routes. Johnson made a great leaping catch in the corner of the end zone and had the body control to get both feet down in the process.

He made two more catches later in practice in a 7-on-7 drill against the first-team defense.

The Lions weren't in pads for Day 1 of practice, so there was no hitting, but Johnson made a nice cutback on a handoff in a team drill, and found himself in the secondary one-on-one against second-year safety Tracy Walker. Had both players been wearing pads, and a little bit of contact allowed, that would have been a nice matchup in the open field to see who comes out on top. Walker can bring it as a tackler, and we've seen how devastating Johnson's stiff arm can be.

2019 Camp Spotlight: Kerryon Johnson

View photos of running back Kerryon Johnson from Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage.

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 12

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 1 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Thursday, July 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Quotable: "We've got a lot of good running backs," Johnson said after practice Thursday. "We've got an offensive coordinator who likes to run the ball. I mean, we're just trying to play to our strengths. We've got a lot of good receivers to keep the defense honest. Obviously, we have a great quarterback.

"I'm sure Bev (Bevell) is sitting there thinking we have a lot of options, but it's on us to do it at the end of the day. Scheme is great, plans are great, but at the end of the day, we're the players and we have to play."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from 2021 Lions training camp

 Tim Twentyman gives his 10 takeaways from 2021 Detroit Lions training camp.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Stenberg excited to be back on the field after quiet rookie season

Second-year guard Logan Stenberg is excited to be back on the field playing a decent amount of snaps after his quiet rookie season in 2020.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

O'HARA: Rookie Barnes making the best of delayed start to camp

Missing the first part of training camp was a temporary setback for rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes, but he made the best of it.
news

Now healthy, Bryant showing flashes of potential in Lions camp

Outside linebacker Austin Bryant finally had a healthy offseason to work on his craft, and it's shown up in Lions training camp so far.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Mack on TE competition: 'It's been a battle'

Every day and every practice play in training camp is a learning opportunity for Alize Mack in his bid to win a roster spot as a backup tight end.
news

Raymond putting in work to take advantage of opportunity with Lions

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has an opportunity to earn a role on offense in addition to return duties, and he's putting in the work during training camp to take advantage.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of cornerback Amani Oruwariye during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Hand looking to stay healthy and let his talent show

Da'Shawn Hand has been given a challenge by the Detroit Lions' coaching staff to stay healthy and put his natural ability to good use.
Advertising