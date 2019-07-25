Camp Spotlight: Running back Kerryon Johnson

Practice report: Johnson was the first back up in all the team and 7-on-7 periods. One part of Johnson's game that developed into a real weapon last year was his ability as a pass catcher. Some of that was on display during Thursday's first practice of training camp.

He and fellow running back C.J. Anderson worked with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Tom Savage on some goal-line passing situations. Johnson and Anderson were working on splitting out wide and running routes. Johnson made a great leaping catch in the corner of the end zone and had the body control to get both feet down in the process.

He made two more catches later in practice in a 7-on-7 drill against the first-team defense.