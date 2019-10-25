10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Are more roster moves coming with trade deadline nearing?

20man: I think it's a good observation by you that there could be a correlation and impact there.

I think Detroit's really missed Hand and his ability to impact the passer from all four positions upfront.

Hand was second on the team last year with 22 hurries, despite missing three games and playing just 56.7 percent of the defensive snaps. He was menacing when he got rolling, and that impacted everyone around him.

Right now, Damon Harrison Sr. and A'Shawn Robinson get the majority of reps inside, and those two are run-stuffing players from the interior, not so much pass rushers.

Hand and Daniels play more in the opposing backfield and can impact the guys like Flowers on the edge because they don't allow the quarterback to step up in the pocket. Any quarterback will say the worst pressure to face is up the middle. Daniels (foot) has played just two and a half games this year, and Hand hasn't played yet due to the elbow injury suffered in camp.