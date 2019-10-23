Week 8 opponent: What the Giants are saying

2. Wide receiver Golden Tate talked to the New York media Tuesday, and said he was not happy with the way the Giants are playing on offense right now. He said he signed with the Giants to help turn things around, and the offense has to do better moving forward to give them a chance to win.

3. How does the trade of defensive back Quandre Diggs Tuesday change some of New York's preparations for Sunday? Shurmur said they treat it like an injured player who is inactive. They go to the film and try to guess who the Lions will replace Diggs with and how it might change things on defense. It's just a little extra homework.