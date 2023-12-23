Vikings Roundup: Hockenson shares thoughts on final 3 regular season games, facing his former team and more

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to clinch the NFC North title for the first time in franchise history on Sunday when they visit last year's division champion, the Minnesota Vikings.

Last time out: The Lions had their most dominant win of the season. The 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos was fueled by quarterback Jared Goff's five touchdowns and 278 passing yards. The rushing duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 185 yards. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reached over 100 yards receiving again and tight end Sam LaPorta had three touchdown grabs.

The Broncos were shut out in the first half by a Lions' defense that forced four punts and recovered a fumble. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu forced the fumble on a strip sack while adding eight tackles, two passes defended and a couple quarterback hits. Linebacker Alex Anzalone led the team with 12 tackles and defensive lineman Josh Paschal had the team's second sack.

Minnesota was up 17-3 before a fourth quarter collapse resulted in a 27-24 overtime loss. They out-gained the Bengals 424 yards to 378 yards thanks to Ty Chandler's 132 yards on the ground. Quarterback Nick Mullens threw for 303 yards and completed 78.8 percent of his passes, but two interceptions ended up being costly.