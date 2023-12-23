Vikings Roundup: Hockenson shares thoughts on final 3 regular season games, facing his former team and more

Dec 23, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Headshot photo
Ryan Grill

New Media Web Intern

The Detroit Lions have an opportunity to clinch the NFC North title for the first time in franchise history on Sunday when they visit last year's division champion, the Minnesota Vikings.

Last time out: The Lions had their most dominant win of the season. The 42-17 win over the Denver Broncos was fueled by quarterback Jared Goff's five touchdowns and 278 passing yards. The rushing duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs combined for 185 yards. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown reached over 100 yards receiving again and tight end Sam LaPorta had three touchdown grabs.

The Broncos were shut out in the first half by a Lions' defense that forced four punts and recovered a fumble. Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu forced the fumble on a strip sack while adding eight tackles, two passes defended and a couple quarterback hits. Linebacker Alex Anzalone led the team with 12 tackles and defensive lineman Josh Paschal had the team's second sack.

Minnesota was up 17-3 before a fourth quarter collapse resulted in a 27-24 overtime loss. They out-gained the Bengals 424 yards to 378 yards thanks to Ty Chandler's 132 yards on the ground. Quarterback Nick Mullens threw for 303 yards and completed 78.8 percent of his passes, but two interceptions ended up being costly.

They sacked Cincinnati's Jake Browning five times and only allowed three points at the half but couldn't get a stop in the fourth quarter. The Bengals rattled off three touchdown drives—all of at least seven plays and 63 yards.

Comparison: The Vikings are only 2-4 at U.S. Bank Stadium this season, while Detroit has had success on the road with a 5-2 record away from home. However, the Lions haven't won in Minnesota since 2017.

Matchups: Both these teams have a multitude of receiving weapons at their disposal. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson make up the Viking's seventh ranked passing offense. The Lions sit a few spots ahead of Minnesota at fourth best in the league with 253.5 passing yards per game. The offenses will benefit from playing defenses that tend to struggle against the pass game. Minnesota and Detroit find themselves near the bottom half of the league giving up 224 and 225 yards per game through the air.

In their last meeting: Detroit topped Minnesota in Week 14 of last season, 34-23. The Vikings only managed 22 yards rushing and fumbled twice. The contest also featured a 330 yard and three touchdown performance from Goff.

The overall series: Minnesota has had the upper hand against Detroit. They lead the series 80-41-2 and have taken nine of the last 11.

Matchup odds: The Lions are favored by ESPN Analytics with a 60.5 percent chance to win.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
1 / 28

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores

Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*QB Nick Mullens * Backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall  (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
2 / 28

QB Nick Mullens

Backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall 

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*RB Alexander Mattison * Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 / 28

RB Alexander Mattison

Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*FB C.J. Ham * (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
4 / 28

FB C.J. Ham

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Justin Jefferson * Backed up by Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Lucky Jackson (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
5 / 28

WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Lucky Jackson

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR K.J. Osborn Backed up by Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell (AP Photo/David Becker)
6 / 28

WR K.J. Osborn

Backed up by Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE T.J. Hockenson Backed up by Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
7 / 28

TE T.J. Hockenson

Backed up by Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Christian Darrisaw  Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
8 / 28

T Christian Darrisaw 

Backed up by David Quessenberry

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
G Dalton Risner  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
9 / 28

G Dalton Risner 

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*C Garrett Bradbury * Backed up by Austin Schlottmann (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
10 / 28

C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Austin Schlottmann

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Ed Ingram * Backed up by Blake Brandel (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 28

G Ed Ingram

Backed up by Blake Brandel

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Brian O'Neill Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
12 / 28

T Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
OLB Danielle Hunter Backed up by Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
13 / 28

OLB Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Carolyn Kaster/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DE Dean Lowry * Backed up by Jaquelin Roy (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
14 / 28

DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Jaquelin Roy

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*NT Harrison Phillips * Backed up by Khyiris Tonga (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
15 / 28

NT Harrison Phillips

Backed up by Khyiris Tonga

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Jonathan Bullard (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
16 / 28

DE Jonathan Bullard

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*OLB D.J. Wonnum * (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
17 / 28

OLB D.J. Wonnum

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*LB Ivan Pace Jr. * (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
18 / 28

LB Ivan Pace Jr.

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*LB Brian Asamoah II * Backed up by Troy Dye (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
19 / 28

LB Brian Asamoah II

Backed up by Troy Dye

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Akayleb Evans Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
20 / 28

CB Akayleb Evans

Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
*CB Byron Murphy Jr. * Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
21 / 28

CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
22 / 28

S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
S Camryn Bynum  Backed up by Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
23 / 28

S Camryn Bynum 

Backed up by Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
K Greg Joseph  (AP Photo/David Becker)
24 / 28

K Greg Joseph 

(AP Photo/David Becker)

David Becker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P Ryan Wright * (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 28

P Ryan Wright

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*LS Andrew DePaola * (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
26 / 28

LS Andrew DePaola

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR Ty Chandler Backed up by Brandon Powell (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
27 / 28

KR Ty Chandler

Backed up by Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Jay LaPrete/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR Brandon Powell (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
28 / 28

PR Brandon Powell

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here are 5 Vikings storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. O'Connell on injury updates on Cousins and others, thoughts on Lions offense, keeping focus on this week's game and more

Head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks with media about the threat that Goff and the Lions offense presents and what his team's game plan and mindset looks like ahead of Sunday ... WATCH

2. Hockenson shares thoughts on final 3 regular season games, facing his former team and more

Former Lion T.J. Hockenson talks about the challenge of playing with different quarterbacks and what it means to take on his former team … WATCH 

3. Lunchbreak: ESPN on the rise of running back Ty Chandler

Running back Ty Chandler wasn't seeing much game action to begin the season but recent performances like last week's 132 yards set him up to be the lead back against the Lions … READ MORE

4. Film Room: How will Jared Goff and the Lions' look to attack the Vikings defense?

Former Vikings player and coach Pete Bercich breaks down the importance of timing in the Lions offense and what the Vikings might be looking to do to disrupt it ... WATCH

5. Jefferson on his performance against Bengals, thoughts on Lions defense, confidence in Mullens and more

Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson discusses his return from injury, the energy the Lions have on defense and the team's goals for the end of the season ... WATCH

Related Content

news

Lions at Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

NOTEBOOK: Gardner-Johnson ruled out for Lions-Vikings

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injury updates, preparing for the Minnesota Vikings and more.
news

Lions at Vikings injury report: Dec. 22

Lions at Vikings injury report and game designations for Friday, December 22.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Frank Ragnow is center of Detroit Lions' culture, and oh yeah, that elite offensive line

Advertising