TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 3 observations

Perfect day: Quarterback Matthew Stafford was extremely sharp throughout Thursday's padded practice in Allen Park. So sharp, in fact, he didn't have a single incompletion in any of the four team periods he took part in against the defense. Stafford distributed the ball all over the field to his receivers, tight ends and running backs. His best pass of the day was probably a deep ball he dropped right into wide receiver Kenny Golladay's hands after he got behind the defense.

High praise: It was interesting to sit near former Lions tackle Lomas Brown during one-on-one pass-rush drills between the offensive and defensive linemen at Thursday's practice and hear some of his analysis in real time. Brown was particularly impressed with center Frank Ragnow and his two reps against defensive tackle Danny Shelton, which Ragnow won convincingly. "That's how it's done, boys." Brown said after the second rep.

Live reps: The offense and defense did a couple live tackling reps at the end of a team period late in practice. Coaches put them into a couple 3rd and 1 scenarios. Detroit's offensive line got a good push on both reps and converted two runs up the middle for first downs.