TWENTYMAN: Training camp Day 3 observations

Aug 20, 2020 at 02:12 PM
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Perfect day: Quarterback Matthew Stafford was extremely sharp throughout Thursday's padded practice in Allen Park. So sharp, in fact, he didn't have a single incompletion in any of the four team periods he took part in against the defense. Stafford distributed the ball all over the field to his receivers, tight ends and running backs. His best pass of the day was probably a deep ball he dropped right into wide receiver Kenny Golladay's hands after he got behind the defense.

High praise: It was interesting to sit near former Lions tackle Lomas Brown during one-on-one pass-rush drills between the offensive and defensive linemen at Thursday's practice and hear some of his analysis in real time. Brown was particularly impressed with center Frank Ragnow and his two reps against defensive tackle Danny Shelton, which Ragnow won convincingly. "That's how it's done, boys." Brown said after the second rep.

Live reps: The offense and defense did a couple live tackling reps at the end of a team period late in practice. Coaches put them into a couple 3rd and 1 scenarios. Detroit's offensive line got a good push on both reps and converted two runs up the middle for first downs.

Rookie vs. vet: The running backs and linebackers had a pass-rush period together and it got animated at the end when linebacker Jarrad Davis popped rookie running back Jason Huntley pretty good on a blitz pickup drill. That got his defensive teammates fired up. Not one to back down, Huntley wanted another shot, and he and Davis lined right back up for a second straight rep. The rookie lowered his pads into Davis the second time and stood his ground. His offensive teammates got excited about that one.

Okudah's day: Rookie Jeff Okudah saw an uptick in first-team reps Thursday. The first-round pick had a nice diving deflection in a team period midway through practice on a pass thrown by quarterback David Blough. I couldn't see who the pass was intended for. Marvin Jones Jr. got behind Okudah later on in a team period for a big play down the right sideline.

Ups and downs: Rookie safety Jalen Elliott appeared to make a diving interception down the left sideline in a team period right in front of all his defensive teammates on that sideline. His teammates started shouting, jumping around and smacking him on the helmet. That was until Elliott rolled over and the ball was on the ground underneath him. The excitement went to disappointment pretty quick.

Cross trained: Jamal Agnew isn't the only Lions player with the ability to play both offense and defense. Agnew is a former cornerback now playing receiver. Linebacker Jason Cabinda played fullback during Thursday's practice.

Practice report: Offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel and defensive tackle Kevin Strong returned to practice after sitting out Monday and Tuesday. Tight end Matt Sokol was also back, but wearing a red no-contact jersey. I didn't see running back Bo Scarbrough at practice Thursday.

