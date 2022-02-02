Staley leading the American Team at Senior Bowl this week

Staley is the Lions running backs coach and the assistant head coach, which means he had an opportunity to go in front of the team and address them throughout the course of the season and really be Campbell's right-hand man. Campbell is showing him the ropes of what it takes to be a head coach in this league, much like Sean Payton did with Campbell in New Orleans when he was Payton's assistant head coach there.

"I thought Duce did a hell of a job today and I still think Duce can be a head coach in this league," Campbell said Tuesday. "You don't know what you don't know. Until you do it and you're actually the one who's having to think of everything and the buck stops with you. Normally, it's easy to have a comment or something to say, but when you're the one that has to decide what you want to do, it's a little different and he'll be better for it."