TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl Day 1 observations

All about competition: The Lions and the American Team ended practice with a competitive one-on-one pass-rush drill between Johnson and Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard with Duce Staley as the judge. After each player won a rep, Staley gave the third rep to Kinnard, and the defense had to do 50 pushups. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said after practice he didn't agree with the winner, and jokingly thought Staley skewed it in favor of the offense. We'll see what Wednesday's competition brings.

Early absence: San Diego State edge rusher Cameron Thomas walked off the field early in the American Team practice with a Lions trainer. It wasn't clear if Thomas was dealing with an injury or not, but he did not return to the practice in pads. He's considered one of the better pass rushers down here in Mobile.