One Pridecast Episode 129: Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman preview the 2022 Senior Bowl

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by BetMGM, Dannie Rogers and Tim Twentyman are in Mobile, Alabama for the 2022 Senior Bowl! The two discuss all aspects of the week before practices begin Tuesday morning, including Duce Staley leading the American team, which position groups the Lions will focus on and how important this week is for both the draft prospects and coaching staff.
Highlights include:
- 1:11: Dannie and Tim break down the most important position groups of the week
- 6:11: How will the elevated position coaches handle their increased roles?
- 12:04: What is this week's schedule like for the players?
- 16:15: An early look at who the Lions may draft with the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft