What Holmes is looking for in a wide receiver prospect

As last year's draft proved, Holmes is looking for just as much substance as flash when it comes to the receiver position, players that fit his mold as being physical, tough, versatile and reliable.

Holmes has given us the checklist of what we should be looking for at practice this week from the receiver group. The Lions could be looking to add to the position again this year, but it's all about the right fit, like St. Brown proved to be as the 17th receiver taken last year.