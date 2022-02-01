What Holmes is looking for in a wide receiver prospect

MOBILE – The Detroit Lions could be in a position come draft day where they need to take a wide receiver, similar to the situation they found themselves in a year ago.
But Lions general manager Brad Holmes didn't take a receiver until he selected Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round with the 112th pick in last year's draft. There were 16 receivers that went off the board before the St. Brown selection.
How a player fits the mold for the kind of team Holmes wants to build here in Detroit is just as important as the physical traits they bring to the field.
"It's very evident what kind of team we have," Holmes told reporters at the Senior Bowl Monday. "It's a tough, gritty group that's about perseverance.
"What I've always said about St. Brown – when we selected him I know there was a lot made about 'draft a receiver, draft a receiver, draft a receiver.' But it was him. Because he fit what we're all about. He's a gritty, tough, physical player, but he is explosive, he does reach those core traits that we're looking for. He's smart, he's physical, he's instinctive, he's relentless and he's explosive. He's a good fit."
With Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, Detroit's No. 2 and No. 3 options behind St. Brown at receiver this past season headed toward unrestricted free agency, the Lions could again be in the market for a receiver, especially for an outside guy who has some speed to go along with the other traits Holmes mentioned.
View photos of the Lions arrival at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
As last year's draft proved, Holmes is looking for just as much substance as flash when it comes to the receiver position, players that fit his mold as being physical, tough, versatile and reliable.
The Lions will get a close look at wide receivers Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama), Calvin Austin III (Memphis), Danny Gray (SMU), Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee), Tre Turner (Virginia Tech) and Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss) on the American Team this week.
Holmes has given us the checklist of what we should be looking for at practice this week from the receiver group. The Lions could be looking to add to the position again this year, but it's all about the right fit, like St. Brown proved to be as the 17th receiver taken last year.