What Holmes is looking for in a wide receiver prospect

Feb 01, 2022 at 10:03 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

MOBILE – The Detroit Lions could be in a position come draft day where they need to take a wide receiver, similar to the situation they found themselves in a year ago.

But Lions general manager Brad Holmes didn't take a receiver until he selected Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round with the 112th pick in last year's draft. There were 16 receivers that went off the board before the St. Brown selection.

How a player fits the mold for the kind of team Holmes wants to build here in Detroit is just as important as the physical traits they bring to the field.

"It's very evident what kind of team we have," Holmes told reporters at the Senior Bowl Monday. "It's a tough, gritty group that's about perseverance.

"What I've always said about St. Brown – when we selected him I know there was a lot made about 'draft a receiver, draft a receiver, draft a receiver.' But it was him. Because he fit what we're all about. He's a gritty, tough, physical player, but he is explosive, he does reach those core traits that we're looking for. He's smart, he's physical, he's instinctive, he's relentless and he's explosive. He's a good fit."

With Josh Reynolds and Kalif Raymond, Detroit's No. 2 and No. 3 options behind St. Brown at receiver this past season headed toward unrestricted free agency, the Lions could again be in the market for a receiver, especially for an outside guy who has some speed to go along with the other traits Holmes mentioned.

Lions arrive at Senior Bowl

View photos of the Lions arrival at the 2022 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 15

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 15

Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
3 / 15

Detroit Lions Outside Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 15

Detroit Lions Tight Ends Coach Ben Johnson heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 15

Detroit Lions Defensive Assistant Coach Brian Duker heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 15

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 15

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes heading to Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 15

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 15

Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers and Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 15

Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes & Detroit Lions Team Reporter Dannie Rogers during Senior Bowl on January 31, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As last year's draft proved, Holmes is looking for just as much substance as flash when it comes to the receiver position, players that fit his mold as being physical, tough, versatile and reliable.

The Lions will get a close look at wide receivers Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama), Calvin Austin III (Memphis), Danny Gray (SMU), Velus Jones Jr. (Tennessee), Tre Turner (Virginia Tech) and Dontario Drummond (Ole Miss) on the American Team this week.

Holmes has given us the checklist of what we should be looking for at practice this week from the receiver group. The Lions could be looking to add to the position again this year, but it's all about the right fit, like St. Brown proved to be as the 17th receiver taken last year.

Related Content

news

Holmes appreciates how all 3 American Team QBs battled through adversity

GM Brad Holmes appreciates how all 3 quarterbacks the Detroit Lions will be coaching at the Senior Bowl have battled through adversity.
news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players to watch at the Senior Bowl

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 NFL draft prospects to watch at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
news

NFC NORTH: 2022 offseason primer

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand heading into the offseason.
news

2021 position breakdown: Special teams

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the special teams' 2021 performance.
news

2021 position breakdown: Safeties

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the safeties' 2021 performance.
news

A closer look at the Lions' Senior Bowl roster: Defense

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the defensive and special teams players the Detroit Lions will be coaching in the Senior Bowl.
news

2021 position breakdown: Tight ends

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the tight ends' 2021 performance.
news

2021 position breakdown: Cornerbacks

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the cornerbacks' 2021 performance.
news

A closer look at the Lions' Senior Bowl roster: Offense

Tim Twentyman takes a closer look at the offensive players the Detroit Lions will be coaching in the Senior Bowl.
news

2021 position breakdown: Running backs

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the running backs' 2021 performance.
news

TWENTYMAN: How TEs coach Ben Johnson helped spark Lions' offense

There were a couple midseason changes that led to improved play by Detroit's offense, including tight ends coach Ben Johnson taking on a bigger role in the passing game.
Advertising