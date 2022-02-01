Holmes appreciates how all 3 American Team QBs battled through adversity

Willis had to transfer from Auburn to Liberty for his chance to play. He lit up the stat sheet at Liberty, but the big question with him is how well will he perform this week against better competition?

Zappe, like Willis, didn't play at a Power 5 school, and he'll also have to show teams he can play under center and run and succeed in a more traditional NFL offense, not the up-tempo, pass-happy one he ran at Western Kentucky

"There's so much that goes into the quarterback position, not only what you see on the field, but what you see in the classroom and their development," Holmes said of being around this group of quarterbacks this week.

"They are all different. They all offer different flavors and capabilities. What was kind of cool about all three of those quarterbacks on our roster is they've all battled some kind of adversity and I thought that was kind of cool."