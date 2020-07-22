TWENTYMAN: Looking ahead to the Lions 2020 season

Toughest individual matchup: The Lions travel to Carolina Nov. 22 to take on the Panthers and talented running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey led the league with 2,392 scrimmage yards last season, the third most in a single season in NFL history. McCaffrey's 116 receptions, second most in the league, were the most by a running back in a single season in NFL history. He was the first player in the Super Bowl era to record at least 120 rushing yards and 10 receptions in multiple games. Detroit's defense will have its hands full with McCaffrey in this matchup.

3 faces in new places:

1. Quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa Bay: Detroit hosts the six-time Super Bowl champion at Ford Field Week 17 on either Dec. 26 or 27. Brady also recruited tight end Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement to join him and the Bucs' talented receiving duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Happy Holidays.

2. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona: Arizona ranked in the top half of the NFL last year in scoring under first-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals added one of the top receivers in the league to that mix in Hopkins this offseason via trade. The Lions face Hopkins and the Cardinals Week 3 in Arizona.

3. Running back David Johnson in Houston: Johnson is hoping to recapture the magic we saw from him in Arizona in 2016, when he rushed for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns, and caught 80 passes for another 879 yards. He hasn't been close to those numbers since, but he gets a fresh start in Houston alongside electric quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Lions will see both on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.