Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds to contract extension through 2023 season

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have re-signed WR Josh Reynolds to a contract extension through the 2023 season. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Reynolds joined the Lions via waivers from the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 of the 2021 season, appearing in seven games (five starts) and logging 19 receptions for 306 yards (16.1 avg.) and two touchdowns in that span.
A fourth-round selection (117th overall) out of Texas A&M by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2017 NFL Draft, Reynolds has appeared in 76-career games (29 starts) and has recorded 142 receptions for 1,846 yards (13.0 avg.) and 11 touchdowns.