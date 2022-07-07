Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 8: Special teams behind the scenes with Jett Modkins

Jul 07, 2022 at 08:43 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle, Tim Twentyman is joined by Lions assistant special teams coach Jett Modkins. The two discuss Modkins growing up as the son of an NFL coach, what his role as a special teams coach entails and take a look at some players set to make an impact on teams during the 2022 season.

Highlights include:

  • 0:52: What was it like growing up in a football family?
  • 5:25: How is having to coach across so many different position groups on a roster?
  • 6:39: How important is the linebacker position to a special teams unit?
  • 11:48: What can a core special teams player bring to a roster?
  • 16:03: Just how good is Lions punter Jack Fox?
  • 20:06: What kind of special teams impact can Jameson Williams have?
  • 22:23: Has Malcolm Rodriguez impressed on special teams so far?
  • 26:05: What is Modkins most looking forward to in training camp?
  • 26:47: Is the Lions' roster better now than it was heading into training camp in 2021?

