Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 59: Amon-Ra St. Brown talks Lions offense before 2023 opener at Chiefs

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the 2023 NFL Kickoff game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. First, Tim starts with news and notes from this first week of practices in Allen Park, including news on Isaiah Buggs, Levi Onwuzurike and the latest on Frank Ragnow's status. After that, Jesse Newell from the Kansas City Star calls in to provide insight on the Chiefs. Jesse and Tim break down the most recent updates about Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and how the Chiefs feel this may be their best offensive line yet. Next, Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown joins Tim in the studio to discuss his offseason, what fans can expect from the second year of Ben Johnson's offense and his own podcast. Lastly, Dan Miller stops by to break down the Key Matchups for Lions at Chiefs with Tim.