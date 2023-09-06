Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 59: Amon-Ra St. Brown talks Lions offense before 2023 opener at Chiefs

Sep 06, 2023 at 05:45 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the 2023 NFL Kickoff game between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs. First, Tim starts with news and notes from this first week of practices in Allen Park, including news on Isaiah Buggs, Levi Onwuzurike and the latest on Frank Ragnow's status. After that, Jesse Newell from the Kansas City Star calls in to provide insight on the Chiefs. Jesse and Tim break down the most recent updates about Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and how the Chiefs feel this may be their best offensive line yet. Next, Pro Bowler Amon-Ra St. Brown joins Tim in the studio to discuss his offseason, what fans can expect from the second year of Ben Johnson's offense and his own podcast. Lastly, Dan Miller stops by to break down the Key Matchups for Lions at Chiefs with Tim.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from Allen Park
  • 5:35: Jesse Newell previews Lions at Chiefs
  • 18:35: Amon-Ra St. Brown on WR room, Kalif Raymond & more
  • 29:38: Dan Miller and Tim Twentyman's Key Matchups for Week 1

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 58: Derrick Barnes on third season & 5 things to watch in preseason finale

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 57: Cam Sutton & Glover Quin talk Lions' secondary, Jaguars practices

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions legend Glover Quin and cornerback Cam Sutton.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 56: Sam LaPorta on Lions-Giants practices & 2023 NFC North breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with tight end Sam LaPorta and NFL Network's Stacey Dales.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 55: Taylor Decker & more talk start of 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down camp with Taylor Decker, Jim Miller, Pat Kirwan and Ben Solak.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 54: Peter King previews 2023 Lions Training Camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman speaks to NBC Sports' Peter King.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 53: Wayne Blair on new-look Lions defense & his love for coaching

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions defensive quality control coach Wayne Blair.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 52: David Corrao breaks down Lions' edge rushers entering training camp

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions outside linebackers coach David Corrao.
news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 22: John Cominsky talks d-line and hometown football camp

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 51: Marvin Jones Jr. on returning to Lions, plus minicamp observations

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. to recap minicamp.
news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 50: Steve Oliver & Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Lions' offensive line room

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman sits down with Lions assistant offensive line coach Steve Oliver and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai.
news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 21: Jason Cabinda, fullback & future sports broadcaster

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lions fullback Jason Cabinda.
