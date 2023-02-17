Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 38: Aidan Hutchinson, Nate Burleson, Jerry Jacobs & more from Radio Row

Feb 17, 2023 at 07:19 AM

After a special Wednesday episode with Ben Johnson, the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast is back to round things up with content from Super Bowl LVII Radio Row in Phoenix, Arizona. To start this episode, presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Aidan Hutchinson to discuss his rookie season, his love for the fans in Detroit and what he's working on ahead of year two. After that, Lions legend and CBS television star Nate Burleson stops by to chat with Tim about his successful broadcasting career, what he saw from the Lions this season and why he's impressed by Amon-Ra St. Brown. Next, former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz breaks down Detroit's offensive line and why Penei Sewell is so special. Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus then join Tim to give an analytical view of the Lions' 2022 season and what areas the team may try to improve in free agency and the NFL Draft. Lastly, Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs brings the energy as he recaps his season after recovering from a torn ACL.

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: Aidan Hutchinson on winning Pepsi Rookie of the Year, the crowds at Ford Field and what he expects from himself in his second season
  • 6:47: Nate Burleson on his TV career, why he loves Detroit and what the Lions need to prove in 2023
  • 15:17: Geoff Schwartz on the Lions' offensive line, Penei Sewell and what having a dominant front does for an offense
  • 21:18: Steve Palazzolo and Sam Monson recap the 2022 season and break down how the Lions can improve
  • 33:36: Jerry Jacobs on his recovery from injury, improving his ball skills and the Lions' young defense

