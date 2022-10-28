Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 23: Jack Fox, Dan Miller & Travis Wingfield preview Lions vs. Dolphins

Oct 28, 2022 at 07:42 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the Detroit Lions' return home to Ford Field as they get set to face the Miami Dolphins. As always, Tim starts with news and notes from this week in Allen Park. Tim hits on Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp's media session, injury updates on D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown and the potential stability at the kicker position. After that, MiamiDolphins.com's Travis Wingfield calls in to help break down Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel's team ahead of their trip to the Motor City. Next, Lions punter Jack Fox joins the show to discuss his new contract extension and playing for Dave Fipp. To wrap things up, Dan Miller swings by to talk Key Matchups for Sunday, presented by BetMGM!

Highlights include:

  • 0:20: News, notes and injury updates from this week in Allen Park
  • 7:29: Travis Wingfield on Dolphins' receivers, Jevon Holland and Mike McDaniel
  • 19:33: Jack Fox on signing his new deal, Scott Daly and where the Lions go from here
  • 27:45: Dan Miller talks Key Matchups, presented by BetMGM

Related Content

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 8: Dan Churchill, chef and author

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie catches up with Dan Churchill, a chef and author.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 2022 Week 7 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 22: Frank Ragnow on how to handle Cowboys' defensive front

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Frank Ragnow and The Athletic's Jon Machota to preview the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 7: Jackie Schuler, sports reporter and wife of Josh Schuler

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie speaks with Jackie Schuler, sports reporter and wife of Josh Schuler.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 21: Where do the Lions stand heading into the bye?

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by Dannie Rogers to discuss the state of the Lions as the team heads into their Week 6 bye.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 6: Dannie Rogers answers fan questions

On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down to answer fan questions.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 2022 Week 5 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 5.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Reynolds talks top-ranked Lions offense heading into Week 5

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is joined by wide receiver Josh Reynolds and ESPN's Mike Reiss.

news

Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 5: Mojo in the Morning

On the debut episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Mojo in the Morning, local radio host.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks 2022 Week 4 postgame breakdown

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Josh Woods & Michael-Shawn Dugar preview Lions vs. Seahawks Week 4

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Week 4 with linebacker Josh Woods and The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar.

Advertising