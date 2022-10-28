Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 23: Jack Fox, Dan Miller & Travis Wingfield preview Lions vs. Dolphins

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews the Detroit Lions' return home to Ford Field as they get set to face the Miami Dolphins. As always, Tim starts with news and notes from this week in Allen Park. Tim hits on Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp's media session, injury updates on D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown and the potential stability at the kicker position. After that, MiamiDolphins.com's Travis Wingfield calls in to help break down Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Mike McDaniel's team ahead of their trip to the Motor City. Next, Lions punter Jack Fox joins the show to discuss his new contract extension and playing for Dave Fipp. To wrap things up, Dan Miller swings by to talk Key Matchups for Sunday, presented by BetMGM!