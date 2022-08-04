Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 11: Training camp first impressions with Kevin Clark and Jim Miller 

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is first joined by The Ringer's Kevin Clark to discuss the Lions roster and his recent sit-down with Brad Holmes at training camp. Next, SiriusXM NFL host and former NFL quarterback Jim Miller stops by to break down what he saw from Jared Goff and the coaching staff during Wednesday's practice. Lastly, Tim answers fan questions about training camp!