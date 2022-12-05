Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 40-14 Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The two discuss the Lions' performance across all three phases in the big win, including notes on a healthy D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown's 100-yard day and what may have been Jared Goff's best game as a Detroit Lion. After giving some props to DeShon Elliott and the defense, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's matchup with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.