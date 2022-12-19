Presented by

Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New York Jets 2022 Week 15 Postgame Breakdown

Dec 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 20-17 win over the New York Jets in Week 15. The two discuss a different kind of Lions win than usual, a low-scoring, defensive effort with timely plays from Brock Wright and Kalif Raymond. Tim and PJ break down the game-winning 51-yard touchdown, Romeo Okwara's clutch two-sack performance and another big game from rookie linebacker James Houston. After giving some love to Jerry Jacobs on his first career interception, the two discuss what this latest win means for Detroit's playoff chances and look ahead to next week's game against the Carolina Panthers. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.

