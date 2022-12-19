Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at New York Jets 2022 Week 15 Postgame Breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 20-17 win over the New York Jets in Week 15. The two discuss a different kind of Lions win than usual, a low-scoring, defensive effort with timely plays from Brock Wright and Kalif Raymond. Tim and PJ break down the game-winning 51-yard touchdown, Romeo Okwara's clutch two-sack performance and another big game from rookie linebacker James Houston. After giving some love to Jerry Jacobs on his first career interception, the two discuss what this latest win means for Detroit's playoff chances and look ahead to next week's game against the Carolina Panthers. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 30: Jared Goff talks Lions' turnaround, previews Week 15 at Jets
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with SNY's Connor Rogers and Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 14: Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Sam Rapoport, NFL Senior Director.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings 2022 Week 14 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 34-23 Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 29: Alex Anzalone previews Lions' big game against Minnesota Vikings
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with ESPN's Kevin Seifert and Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 13: Dannie answers fan questions
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie answers more of your questions submitted on social media.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 13 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 40-14 Week 13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 28: James Houston on joining 53-man roster & Lions vs. Jaguars preview
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman previews Sunday's matchup with John Oesher and Lions linebacker James Houston.
Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 12: Lisa Foiles, actor, singer, and author
On this episode of Off the Record with Dannie Rogers, Dannie sits down with Lisa Foiles, actor, singer, and author.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills Week 12 postgame breakdown
On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman breaks down the Lions' 28-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 12.
Twentyman in the Huddle: Recapping Lions' big win at Giants & preview Thanksgiving vs. Bills
On this episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman recaps the Lions' 31-18 Week 11 win over the Giants before previewing the 83rd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic between the Lions and Bills.