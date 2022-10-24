Twentyman in the Huddle: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 2022 Week 7 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 24-6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The two discuss the Lions' offensive output against a strong Cowboys defense, Jeff Okudah's career day and the solid defensive performance from Detroit's rookies. After notes on Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown's injury, Tim and PJ look ahead to next week's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.