TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions with breakout potential

4. Da'Shawn Hand, DL, second season

Hand was Pro Football Focus' top graded rookie interior lineman last season. He recorded 20 quarterback hurries, but played in just 56.7 percent of the defensive snaps as part of the rotation of players upfront.

He notched 27 tackles, four tackles for loss and forced a couple fumbles. Hand has the skillset, work ethic and unrelenting motor that puts him in the window for having a breakout season in 2019 as he's expected to see more action. He's a versatile player that can move up and down the line. He came in and had an immediate impact as a rookie. It should be fun to watch his maturation in his second season.

Hand has really taken on a leadership role this spring and has been a mentor to the young defensive linemen. After every open OTA or minicamp practice this spring, Hand could be seen working with the young guys on fundamentals and techniques. Ricky Jean Francois did the same thing for him last year when he was a rookie, so it's good to see Hand pay it forward to this crop of first-year players. It just shows how unselfish and team-oriented he is.

5. Frank Ragnow, C, second season

Ragnow, last year's first-round pick, will be the first to admit he had an up and down rookie season playing guard. His athleticism and power were evident, but he also struggled at times matching up with some of the quicker and more explosive defensive tackles in the league in one-on-one situations.

He's moved back to his more natural center spot this spring and is likely to play there in the fall. He was the best center in college football for his last two years at Arkansas. He said he likes being back at the position, making the calls and setting up the protections.

His power should hold up well when facing bigger nose tackles. He skillset also seems to be a good fit at center for some of the double team and tandem blocks he'll be asked to deploy, along with being able to get to the second level to cut off linebackers. Ragnow is smart, and when left uncovered, he'll be asked to pick up any player that comes free on stunts or blitzes. That's something he's used to doing having played more center than guard in his career.