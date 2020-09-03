Trufant makes his first trip to Ford Field since signing with Lions

Trufant's been good for the Lions so far in training camp. He brings a veteran presence to a cornerback room that will also rely heavily on rookie first-round pick Jeff Okudah and second-year corner Amani Oruwariye. Trufant's started 97 career games and is coming off a 2019 season where he recorded four interceptions in just nine game before his season was cut short by injury.

He's expected to help fill the void left by Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay, who was traded to Philadelphia this offseason.

It's a pretty safe bet Trufant will be a starter at one of the cornerback spots next Sunday when the Lions square off against the Bears, but who will be starting opposite him is still a bit of a question mark. The Lions have been rotating both Oruwariye and Okudah in that role throughout camp. The two have less than two weeks to make their case for the start.

Asked about Okudah specifically in a Zoom call after Wednesday's Ford Field practice, Trufant said he likes what he's seen from the No. 3 overall pick.

"He's a great guy," Trufant said. "He has a lot of potential. He's got everything you need. He's tall, fast, long, can run, he's physical and smart. He definitely has a bright future. Obviously, he just has to learn the game and find his rhythm, that's what everyone has to do, especially at the corner position, finding that comfort zone, but he has a bright future. I'm looking forward to seeing how he does."