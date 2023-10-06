Twentyman in the Huddle Episode 63: Tracy Walker III previews Lions vs. Panthers ahead of Week 5

Oct 06, 2023 at 07:07 AM

On this week's episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman is back in the Allen Park studio to preview the Week 5 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. To start things off, Mike O'Hara joins Tim to discuss the news and notes from this week of practices, including injury updates on Amon-Ra St. Brown, Brian Branch and Halapoulivaati Vaitai and the big news of Jameson Williams' return from suspension. After that, Tim and Mike break down their Key Matchups for Sunday's contest, including Panthers running back Miles Sanders against the Lions' defensive line and how nickel corner Will Harris can contain Panthers wideout Adam Thielen. To round things out, Lions safety Tracy Walker III stops by the studio to discuss last week's division win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, his return to the starting lineup and what fans can expect from the defense against the Panthers on Sunday. Check back on Sunday night for a postgame podcast following Lions-Panthers!

Highlights include:

  • 0:26: News and notes from Allen Park
  • 3:26: Key Matchups for Lions vs. Panthers
  • 23:04: Tracy Walker III on Detroit's defense, his return to action and more

