TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Few answers: Another bad performance by Detroit's defense left a lot of players on that side of the ball questioning how they've gotten to the point of being the league's 31st ranked defense at the midway point in the season. Linebacker Devon Kennard stood up and put the Lions' 3-4-1 record mainly on the defense.

Cornerback Darius Slay told reporters the pieces are fitting in the right spots, which either points to personnel or scheme not being a fit. Defensive end Trey Flowers said the fundamentals on defense aren't consistent. Whatever the answer, the Lions don't seem to have a good one for that side of the ball right now. – Tim Twentyman