TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Tough task ahead: Sunday's loss put the Lions in a big hole in the NFC playoff race at 3-4-1 on the year. Realistically, 10 wins is probably the benchmark to reach the postseason in the NFC. That means Detroit has to go 7-1 the second half of the season to reach 10 wins. With games still remaining against Dallas (4-3), Minnesota (6-3) and Green Bay (7-2), to say the road is a daunting one is a bit of an understatement. – Tim Twentyman
Short stuff, Hall: Wide receiver Marvin Hall had been a big-play producer for the Lions, with five catches for 201 yards and an average of 40.2 yards per catch before Sunday. He wasn't much of a factor Sunday. He ran once for seven yards on an end around, and he was targeted only once by quarterback Matthew Stafford without making a catch. – Mike O'Hara
Dynamic duo: Wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr. have been a terrific duo on the outside for Stafford and the Lions' offense all season. If they keep up their current pace, Golladay will finish the year with 70 catches for 1,280 yards and 14 touchdowns. Jones will end up with 84 receptions for 1,070 yards and 12 touchdowns. – Tim Twentyman
Wiggins, heavy load: Offensive lineman Kenny Wiggins played all 71 snaps at right guard in place of Graham Glasgow, who missed the game because of a back injury. In the previous seven games, Wiggins played about one third of each game in a three-guard rotation that had him going in for Glasgow and left guard Joe Dahl. – Mike O'Hara
Few answers: Another bad performance by Detroit's defense left a lot of players on that side of the ball questioning how they've gotten to the point of being the league's 31st ranked defense at the midway point in the season. Linebacker Devon Kennard stood up and put the Lions' 3-4-1 record mainly on the defense.
Cornerback Darius Slay told reporters the pieces are fitting in the right spots, which either points to personnel or scheme not being a fit. Defensive end Trey Flowers said the fundamentals on defense aren't consistent. Whatever the answer, the Lions don't seem to have a good one for that side of the ball right now. – Tim Twentyman
Second guessing, seconds: One man's opinion: On the kickoff after the Raiders scored the go-ahead TD with 2:04 left, Jamal Agnew returned the kickoff to the 23-yard line. There was 1:58 left when the Lions started their final possession. Would it have been better to get the ball at the 25 on a touchback, and still have the two-minute warning for the offense, rather than take a chance on Agnew getting a long return? – Mike O'Hara
Targeting Davis: The Raiders were successful attacking Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis in the passing game Sunday. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr threw at Davis four times and completed all four to four different receivers for 88 yards. Three of those plays went for more than 20 yards. Davis is currently graded as the worst coverage linebacker in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. – Tim Twentyman
"Splash" brothers: Pass receptions of 20 yards or longer are considered splash plays, and four Lions had each one: Golladay, 59 yards (TD); Jones, 47 yards; running back J.D. McKissic, 26 yards (TD); tight end T.J. Hockenson, 23 yards. Wide receiver Danny Amendola just missed out, with a 17-yard reception. – Mike O'Hara
"Splash" burns: Five Raiders had at least one reception of 20 yards or longer, and their punt unit added a 27-yard run for a first down on a fake punt. – Mike O'Hara