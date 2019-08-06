TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Got the GOAT: Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin had a really good red zone 7-on-7 period against Tom Brady and the Pats' first-team offense. Reeves-Maybin knocked a ball away from wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the corner of the end zone, and then two plays later stepped in front of a Brady pass for an interception. Reeves-Maybin has gotten more reps with Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones dealing with injuries. He seems to be making the most them. – Tim Twentyman

Not too sharp: Outside of a terrific two-minute period where Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford led a touchdown drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, I didn't think the offense was all that sharp Tuesday. Stafford missed a few throws either a little behind or too far ahead of receivers that resulted in balls being knocked away by defenders or falling incomplete. I thought it was a bit of an off day for Stafford and the offense. – Tim Twentyman

Early exit: There was one casualty in the first dustup of the joint practices, but it wasn't an injury. After the players were separated – and it didn't take long – head coach Matt Patricia sent rookie defensive lineman P.J. Johnson to the locker room. – Mike O'Hara