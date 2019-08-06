TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Pass rush drills: I watched Lions offensive line vs. Patriots defensive line pass-rush drills and made a few notes. Joe Dahl (vs. Byron Cowart), Rick Wagner (Danny Shelton), Graham Glasgow (Lawrence Guy) and Frank Ragnow (Mike Pennel Jr.) all had very good reps. Oday Aboushi was beaten by Deatrich Wise Jr. Former Michigan star Chase Winovich put a really good inside move on Taylor Decker to beat him. The former Wolverine got the better of the former Buckeye in Allen Park Tuesday. – Tim Twentyman
On the bounce: Danny Amendola runs out everything. It doesn't matter whether it's a punt return or a reception, he looks to get an edge. The ball hit the turf and bounced on a punt return, and when nobody on the Patriots' coverage team reacted, Amendola grabbed the ball and ran. It might have been blown dead, but he didn't wait to find out. – Mike O'Hara
Got the GOAT: Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin had a really good red zone 7-on-7 period against Tom Brady and the Pats' first-team offense. Reeves-Maybin knocked a ball away from wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the corner of the end zone, and then two plays later stepped in front of a Brady pass for an interception. Reeves-Maybin has gotten more reps with Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones dealing with injuries. He seems to be making the most them. – Tim Twentyman
Not too sharp: Outside of a terrific two-minute period where Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford led a touchdown drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, I didn't think the offense was all that sharp Tuesday. Stafford missed a few throws either a little behind or too far ahead of receivers that resulted in balls being knocked away by defenders or falling incomplete. I thought it was a bit of an off day for Stafford and the offense. – Tim Twentyman
Early exit: There was one casualty in the first dustup of the joint practices, but it wasn't an injury. After the players were separated – and it didn't take long – head coach Matt Patricia sent rookie defensive lineman P.J. Johnson to the locker room. – Mike O'Hara
Third and long – Jermaine Kearse caught what looked like a 50-yard touchdown pass from Stafford in a team period on a 3rd and long play. Kearse has consistently been a playmaker throughout camp, and seems to have really put a stamp on the No. 4 receiving job through the first couple weeks of camp. – Tim Twentyman
Two-minute drill: The situation Tuesday was ball on the Lions' 43-yard line with 40 seconds left down four points. Stafford completed a 9-yard pass on the first play and then hooked up with Amendola down to the Patriots' 25-yard line. Wide receiver Andy Jones got Detroit closer to the end zone catching a pass down to the 13-yard line. Stafford finished off the period with the 13-yard touchdown pass to Hockenson with two seconds to spare.
Tom Brady and the Patriots got the same scenario against Detroit's defense. Brady's first pass was down the left sideline. It should have been picked off by Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye, but he couldn't hang on to it. Brady got the benefit on a questionable completion to wide receiver Braxton Berrios at the Lions' 32-yard line on his next throw. The next play was a 32-yard touchdown down the left sideline on a perfect pass from Brady to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with Oruwariye in coverage. – Tim Twentyman