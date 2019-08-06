training-camp-news

Presented by

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Aug 06, 2019 at 02:23 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Pass rush drills: I watched Lions offensive line vs. Patriots defensive line pass-rush drills and made a few notes. Joe Dahl (vs. Byron Cowart), Rick Wagner (Danny Shelton), Graham Glasgow (Lawrence Guy) and Frank Ragnow (Mike Pennel Jr.) all had very good reps. Oday Aboushi was beaten by Deatrich Wise Jr. Former Michigan star Chase Winovich put a really good inside move on Taylor Decker to beat him. The former Wolverine got the better of the former Buckeye in Allen Park Tuesday. – Tim Twentyman

On the bounce: Danny Amendola runs out everything. It doesn't matter whether it's a punt return or a reception, he looks to get an edge. The ball hit the turf and bounced on a punt return, and when nobody on the Patriots' coverage team reacted, Amendola grabbed the ball and ran. It might have been blown dead, but he didn't wait to find out. – Mike O'Hara

Got the GOAT: Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin had a really good red zone 7-on-7 period against Tom Brady and the Pats' first-team offense. Reeves-Maybin knocked a ball away from wide receiver N'Keal Harry in the corner of the end zone, and then two plays later stepped in front of a Brady pass for an interception. Reeves-Maybin has gotten more reps with Jarrad Davis and Christian Jones dealing with injuries. He seems to be making the most them. – Tim Twentyman

Not too sharp: Outside of a terrific two-minute period where Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford led a touchdown drive capped off by a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson, I didn't think the offense was all that sharp Tuesday. Stafford missed a few throws either a little behind or too far ahead of receivers that resulted in balls being knocked away by defenders or falling incomplete. I thought it was a bit of an off day for Stafford and the offense. – Tim Twentyman

Early exit: There was one casualty in the first dustup of the joint practices, but it wasn't an injury. After the players were separated – and it didn't take long – head coach Matt Patricia sent rookie defensive lineman P.J. Johnson to the locker room. – Mike O'Hara

Third and longJermaine Kearse caught what looked like a 50-yard touchdown pass from Stafford in a team period on a 3rd and long play. Kearse has consistently been a playmaker throughout camp, and seems to have really put a stamp on the No. 4 receiving job through the first couple weeks of camp. – Tim Twentyman

Detroit Lions 2019 Training Camp Day 11 photos

View photos from Day 11 of Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stretches during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) stretches during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) smiles during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) catches a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) catches a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) catches a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) catches a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) celebrates a catch with Detroit Lions wide receiver coach Robert Prince during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) celebrates a catch with Detroit Lions wide receiver coach Robert Prince during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 60

Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) celebrates a catch during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) celebrates a catch during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end Jesse James (83) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) intercepts a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Andre Chachere (36) intercepts a pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 60

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 60

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 60

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) and Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Kevin Strong (62) and Detroit Lions defensive end Mitchell Loewen (70) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) celebrates blocking a punt during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) celebrates blocking a punt during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) celebrates a blocked punt by Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (43) celebrates a blocked punt by Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (14) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Tommylee Lewis (14) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jonathan Duhart (1) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 60

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 60

Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jermaine Kearse (18) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Tom Savage (3) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and the linebackers during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and the linebackers during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 60

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 60

Detroit Lions running back C.J. Anderson (26) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (38) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 60

Fans watch Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback David Fales (8) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offense celebrates a touchdown catch by Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 60

Detroit Lions offense celebrates a touchdown catch by Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) makes a one-handed catch off the jugs machine during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) makes a one-handed catch off the jugs machine during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Two-minute drill: The situation Tuesday was ball on the Lions' 43-yard line with 40 seconds left down four points. Stafford completed a 9-yard pass on the first play and then hooked up with Amendola down to the Patriots' 25-yard line. Wide receiver Andy Jones got Detroit closer to the end zone catching a pass down to the 13-yard line. Stafford finished off the period with the 13-yard touchdown pass to Hockenson with two seconds to spare.

Tom Brady and the Patriots got the same scenario against Detroit's defense. Brady's first pass was down the left sideline. It should have been picked off by Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye, but he couldn't hang on to it. Brady got the benefit on a questionable completion to wide receiver Braxton Berrios at the Lions' 32-yard line on his next throw. The next play was a 32-yard touchdown down the left sideline on a perfect pass from Brady to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett with Oruwariye in coverage. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from 2021 Lions training camp

 Tim Twentyman gives his 10 takeaways from 2021 Detroit Lions training camp.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Stenberg excited to be back on the field after quiet rookie season

Second-year guard Logan Stenberg is excited to be back on the field playing a decent amount of snaps after his quiet rookie season in 2020.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 11 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

O'HARA: Rookie Barnes making the best of delayed start to camp

Missing the first part of training camp was a temporary setback for rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes, but he made the best of it.
news

Now healthy, Bryant showing flashes of potential in Lions camp

Outside linebacker Austin Bryant finally had a healthy offseason to work on his craft, and it's shown up in Lions training camp so far.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Mack on TE competition: 'It's been a battle'

Every day and every practice play in training camp is a learning opportunity for Alize Mack in his bid to win a roster spot as a backup tight end.
news

Raymond putting in work to take advantage of opportunity with Lions

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has an opportunity to earn a role on offense in addition to return duties, and he's putting in the work during training camp to take advantage.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

CAMP SPOTLIGHT: Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Tim Twentyman tracks the performance of cornerback Amani Oruwariye during Detroit Lions training camp practice.
news

Hand looking to stay healthy and let his talent show

Da'Shawn Hand has been given a challenge by the Detroit Lions' coaching staff to stay healthy and put his natural ability to good use.
Advertising