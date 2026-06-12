THE DAILY DRIVE: Retired Lions O-lineman 'fits like a glove' in new coaching role

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
June 12, 2026
Rainer Sabin - Detroit Free Press
June 12, 2026
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
June 11, 2026
Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press
June 11, 2026
Nolan Bianchi - Detroit News
June 11, 2026
Nolan Bianchi - Detroit News
June 11, 2026
Nolan Bianchi - Detroit News
June 11, 2026
Richard Silva – Detroit News
June 11, 2026
Benjamin Raven - MLive
June 11, 2026
Jacob Richman – MLive
June 11, 2026
Benjamin Raven - MLive
June 11, 2026
Benjamin Raven - MLive
June 11, 2026
Benjamin Raven - MLive
June 11, 2026
Jacob Richman – MLive
June 11, 2026
Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com
June 11, 2026
Colton Pouncy – The Athletic
June 11, 2026
Lions OTA observations: Bug hits DB room, offense capitalizes on penalties to win situational period
Justin Rogers - Detroit Football Network
June 11, 2026
OTA takeaways: No timetable for Branch, Reed gets stem cell treatment, focus with edge additions and Manu getting look at guard
Justin Rogers - Detroit Football Network
June 11, 2026
VIDEO: Lions believe in their plan at safety despite injuries, proud of added ‘length’ opposite Hutchinson
Brad Galli – The Brad Galli Show
June 11, 2026
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
June 11, 2026
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
June 11, 2026
Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit
June 11, 2026