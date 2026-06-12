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The Daily Drive

THE DAILY DRIVE: Retired Lions O-lineman 'fits like a glove' in new coaching role

Jun 12, 2026 at 09:45 AM

Lions finish OTAs, 'further along' defensively as summer break nears

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 12, 2026

After trying first year, Lions DC Kelvin Sheppard is willing to change

Rainer Sabin - Detroit Free Press

June 12, 2026

Dan Campbell tempers expectations for Brian Branch, but 'no setbacks'

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 11, 2026

Lions observations: DL group built around 'werewolf' Aidan Hutchinson

Dave Birkett – Detroit Free Press

June 11, 2026

No setbacks for Lions' Brian Branch in recovery for Achilles injury

Nolan Bianchi - Detroit News

June 11, 2026

Lions OTA observations: Sam LaPorta participates in another walk-through

Nolan Bianchi - Detroit News

June 11, 2026

World Cup Q&A: Lions' Jake Bates predicts U.S. team will make semis

Nolan Bianchi - Detroit News

June 11, 2026

Rookie DE excites Lions DC: 'How did we get this guy undrafted?'

Richard Silva – Detroit News

June 11, 2026

Dan Campbell: No setbacks but still no timeline for Lions’ star safety

Benjamin Raven - MLive

June 11, 2026

Retired Lions O-lineman ‘fits like a glove’ in new coaching role

Jacob Richman – MLive

June 11, 2026

OTA observations: Injured Lions TE logs another limited showing before minicamp

Benjamin Raven - MLive

June 11, 2026

‘More comfortable’ Lions DC earns praise for use of first-year lessons to fuel growth

Benjamin Raven - MLive

June 11, 2026

Top Lions CB feels his burst back after offseason stem cell treatment

Benjamin Raven - MLive

June 11, 2026

The Lions’ new safety doesn’t smile. Here’s why they’re thrilled

Jacob Richman – MLive

June 11, 2026

Lions' Campbell won't rush Branch's return from Achilles tear

Eric Woodyard – ESPN.com

June 11, 2026

Lions observations: Kelvin Sheppard adjusts, adapts and won’t be as stubborn

Colton Pouncy – The Athletic

June 11, 2026

Lions OTA observations: Bug hits DB room, offense capitalizes on penalties to win situational period

Justin Rogers - Detroit Football Network

June 11, 2026

OTA takeaways: No timetable for Branch, Reed gets stem cell treatment, focus with edge additions and Manu getting look at guard

Justin Rogers - Detroit Football Network

June 11, 2026

VIDEO: Lions believe in their plan at safety despite injuries, proud of added ‘length’ opposite Hutchinson

Brad Galli – The Brad Galli Show

June 11, 2026

Detroit Lions offer mixed update on Brian Branch injury

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 11, 2026

Detroit Lions OTAs Week 3 injury, participation updates

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 11, 2026

Detroit Lions OTA Week 3 observations: 2 darkhorse roster candidates

Jeremy Reisman – Pride of Detroit

June 11, 2026

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