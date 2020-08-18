Swift showing off his receiving skills at training camp

It's yet to be determined just what Swift's role will be in offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's scheme. It's certainly expected to be significant after the Lions spent a second-round draft pick on him this offseason. He's projected to share the backfield with Kerryon Johnson and others, but he could earn himself a bigger role in the passing game if he continues to excel in that area in training camp.

J.D. McKissic was Detroit's third-down back last season, but he left in free agency for Washington. He led all Detroit backs with 34 receptions last year, followed by returning second-year back Ty Johnson with 24.

The top three running backs in the NFL last season in terms of receptions were Christian McCaffrey (116), Austin Ekeler (92) and Alvin Kamara (81). With how Bevell likes to distribute the ball to all of his skill-position weapons, especially those on the outside at wide receiver, reaching those kinds of reception numbers is probably unrealistic for a Lions back.

"I always took pride in anything getting out of the backfield, playing mismatches against linebackers and just get into open space, making people miss and running crisp routes and catching the ball," Swift said. "It's kind of always something I like to do."