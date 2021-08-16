Stenberg excited to be back on the field after quiet rookie season

He admitted to feeling some nerves before that game as he thought about getting back on the field in competition with an opponent. That feeling disappeared quickly.

"Once I got that first hit under my belt, it was a football game," he said.

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley had told Stenberg during the practice week to prepare to get a heavy workload.

"I definitely knew going in I was getting a lot of snaps," Stenberg said. "Coach kind of told me that early in the week -- 'Hey, you're going to go in. You're going to play a little bit.'

"I was prepared for it. I did what I could.

Head coach Dan Campbell had some good things to say about how Stenberg has handled himself in getting ready to play this season after spending 2020 as a spectator.