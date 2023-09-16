How to Watch

Lions vs. Seahawks: How to watch, listen and follow

Sep 16, 2023 at 06:44 AM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

After a thrilling win in Kansas City, the Lions return to Ford Field to open the 2023 home slate against Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 17. Detroit is looking to avenge last season's 48-45 loss to the Seahawks and start a season 2-0 for the first time since 2017. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kevin Burkhardt
  • Analyst: Greg Olsen
  • Sideline Reporters: Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi

TV map: See where the Lions-Seahawks matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506Sports2023Wk2

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-16x9-SEA-POCKET

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more. Pride Plaza will open at 10:00 a.m. this week!

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Early-arriving fans will receive a Detroit Lions 90 Seasons hat, courtesy of Miller Lite! Gates will open early this Sunday, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Hat-Front-Pocket

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesar's: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesar's.

Meet the Opponent: Seattle Seahawks 

View photos of the starters for the Seattle Seahawks.

Head Coach Pete Carroll Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
1 / 28

Head Coach Pete Carroll

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Defensive Coordinator: Clint Hurtt

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR DK Metcalf Backed up by Cody Thompson (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
2 / 28

WR DK Metcalf

Backed up by Cody Thompson

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Charles Cross Backed up by Stone Forsythe (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
3 / 28

T Charles Cross

Backed up by Stone Forsythe

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Damien Lewis Backed up by Ben Brown (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
4 / 28

G Damien Lewis

Backed up by Ben Brown

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
C Evan Brown Backed up by Olu Oluwatimi (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
5 / 28

C Evan Brown

Backed up by Olu Oluwatimi

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Phil Haynes Backed up by Anthony Bradford (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
6 / 28

G Phil Haynes

Backed up by Anthony Bradford

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Abraham Lucas Backed up by Jake Curhan (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
7 / 28

T Abraham Lucas

Backed up by Jake Curhan

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Noah Fant Backed up by Colby Parkinson (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
8 / 28

TE Noah Fant

Backed up by Colby Parkinson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Will Dissly (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)
9 / 28

TE Will Dissly

(AP Photo/Peter Aiken)

Peter Aiken/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tyler Lockett Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
10 / 28

WR Tyler Lockett

Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Geno Smith Backed up by Drew Lock (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
11 / 28

QB Geno Smith

Backed up by Drew Lock

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Nick Bellore (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
12 / 28

FB Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Kenneth Walker III Backed up by DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
13 / 28

RB Kenneth Walker III

Backed up by DeeJay Dallas and Zach Charbonnet

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB Uchenna Nwosu Backed up by Derick Hall (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
14 / 28

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Backed up by Derick Hall

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Mario Edwards Jr. Backed up by Myles Adams (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
15 / 28

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

Backed up by Myles Adams

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Jarran Reed Backed up by Cameron Young (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
16 / 28

NT Jarran Reed

Backed up by Cameron Young

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Dre'Mont Jones Backed up by Mike Morris (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
17 / 28

DE Dre'Mont Jones

Backed up by Mike Morris

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Boye Mafe Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Tyreke Smith (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
18 / 28

LB Boye Mafe

Backed up by Darrell Taylor and Tyreke Smith

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Bobby Wagner Backed up by Nick Bellore (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
19 / 28

LB Bobby Wagner

Backed up by Nick Bellore

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Jordyn Brooks Backed up by Devin Bush and Drake Thomas (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
20 / 28

LB Jordyn Brooks

Backed up by Devin Bush and Drake Thomas

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tre Brown Backed up by Devon Witherspoon and Kyu Kelly (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
21 / 28

CB Tre Brown

Backed up by Devon Witherspoon and Kyu Kelly

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Tariq Woolen Backed up by Michael Jackson (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
22 / 28

CB Tariq Woolen

Backed up by Michael Jackson

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S Julian Love Backed up by Jerrick Reed II and Jamal Adams (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
23 / 28

S Julian Love

Backed up by Jerrick Reed II and Jamal Adams

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Quandre Diggs Backed up by Coby Bryant (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
24 / 28

S Quandre Diggs

Backed up by Coby Bryant

(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K Jason Myers (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
25 / 28

K Jason Myers

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Michael Dickson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)
26 / 28

P/H Michael Dickson

(AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

Jeff Lewis
PR/KR DeeJay Dallas Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tre Brown (AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)
27 / 28

PR/KR DeeJay Dallas

Backed up by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Tre Brown

(AP Photo/Ben VanHouten)

Ben VanHouten/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Chris Stoll (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
28 / 28

LS Chris Stoll

(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Lindsey Wasson/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

