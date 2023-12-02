How to Watch

Lions at Saints: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 02, 2023 at 06:44 AM
The Detroit Lions travel down to the "Big Easy" to take on Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 1:00 p.m. ET. This will mark the Lions' first trip to the Caesars Superdome since Week 6 of the 2017 season. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Joe Davis
  • Analyst: Daryl Johnston

TV map: See where the Lions-Saints matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: New Orleans Saints

View photos of the starters for the New Orleans Saints.

Head Coach: Dennis Allen Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods Special Teams Coordinator: Darren Rizzi (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Head Coach: Dennis Allen

Offensive Coordinator: Pete Carmichael

Defensive Coordinator: Joe Woods

Special Teams Coordinator: Darren Rizzi

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR A.T. Perry Backed up by Keith Kirkwood (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
WR A.T. Perry

Backed up by Keith Kirkwood

(AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Matt Krohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*T Andrus Peat * Backed up by Trevor Penning and Landon Young (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
T Andrus Peat

Backed up by Trevor Penning and Landon Young

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G James Hurst  Backed up by Nick Saldiveri (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
G James Hurst 

Backed up by Nick Saldiveri

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Erik McCoy  Backed up by Max Garcia (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
C Erik McCoy 

Backed up by Max Garcia

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Cesar Ruiz * Backed up by Nick Saldiveri (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
G Cesar Ruiz

Backed up by Nick Saldiveri

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Charles Krupa/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Ryan Ramczyk Backed up by Landon Young (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
T Ryan Ramczyk

Backed up by Landon Young

(AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Juwan Johnson * Backed up by Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
TE Juwan Johnson

Backed up by Foster Moreau and Jimmy Graham

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Chris Olave * Backed up by Keith Kirkwood (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
WR Chris Olave

Backed up by Keith Kirkwood

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Derek Carr Backed up by Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Jake Haener (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
QB Derek Carr

Backed up by Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Jake Haener

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Rashid Shaheed  Backed up by Lynn Bowden Jr.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
WR Rashid Shaheed 

Backed up by Lynn Bowden Jr. 

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*RB Alvin Kamara * Backed up by Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
RB Alvin Kamara

Backed up by Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Carl Granderson Backed up by Isaiah Foskey and Kyle Phillips (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
DE Carl Granderson

Backed up by Isaiah Foskey and Kyle Phillips

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Khalen Saunders Backed up by Malcolm Roach (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
DT Khalen Saunders

Backed up by Malcolm Roach

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*DT Nathan Shepherd * Backed up by Bryan Bresee (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
DT Nathan Shepherd

Backed up by Bryan Bresee

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE Cameron Jordan Backed up by Tanoh Kpassagnon (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
DE Cameron Jordan

Backed up by Tanoh Kpassagnon

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Pete Werner * Backed up by Nephi Sewell (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
LB Pete Werner

Backed up by Nephi Sewell

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Demario Davis Backed up by D'Marco Jackson (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
LB Demario Davis

Backed up by D'Marco Jackson

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LB Zack Baun * Backed up by Ty Summers (AP Photo/Matt Krohn)
LB Zack Baun

Backed up by Ty Summers

(AP Photo/Matt Krohn)

Matt Krohn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*CB Paulson Adebo * Backed up by Isaac Yiadom (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
CB Paulson Adebo

Backed up by Isaac Yiadom

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*S Marcus Maye * Backed up by Jordan Howden and J.T. Gray (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
S Marcus Maye

Backed up by Jordan Howden and J.T. Gray

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Tyrann Mathieu Backed up by Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
S Tyrann Mathieu

Backed up by Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Ugo Amadi

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Stacy Bengs/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Marshon Lattimore * Backed up by Alontae Taylor and Cameron Dantzler Sr.  (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
CB Marshon Lattimore

Backed up by Alontae Taylor and Cameron Dantzler Sr. 

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*P Lou Hedley * (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
P Lou Hedley

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Blake Grupe (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
K Blake Grupe

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Gerald Herbert/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*LS Zach Wood * (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
LS Zach Wood

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*PR/KR Rashid Shaheed * (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
PR/KR Rashid Shaheed

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

