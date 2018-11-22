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RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

Nov 22, 2018 at 03:58 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Chicago Bears came into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day Game in Detroit as the No. 1 team in the NFL in takeaways (27), interceptions (18) and points off turnovers (97). It was two more key takeaways by their defense in the fourth quarter that helped seal a 23-16 victory over the Lions.

With the game tied 16-16 and just over six minutes remaining in the game, Bears safety Eddie Jackson stepped in front of a Matthew Stafford pass and returned it 41 yards for eventual game-winning touchdown.

Then, after Stafford and Co. had done a good job to move the football down to the Bears' 11-yard line with a chance to tie the game with just over a minute left, Stafford threw another interception in the end zone, this one to cornerback Kyle Fuller.

The Bears picked up a 3rd and 9 on the ensuing possession, and it was kneel down time from there.

The two Stafford interceptions proved to be killers for the Lions, as they drop to 4-7 on the season. Chicago improved to 8-3 with the win.

Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel, starting just his third game in a nine-year career for the injured Mitchell Trubisky, threw two touchdown passes to pace Chicago's offense.

The Lions got two touchdown runs from LeGarrette Blount and a 20-yard field goal by Matt Prater to account for their scoring.

Detroit Lions vs. Bears: Game Photos

View in-game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.

Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates (53) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Trevor Bates (53) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sack Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sack Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sack Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) sack Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrate a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrate a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrate a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) and Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) celebrate a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Michael Ford (38) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback Michael Ford (38) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) returns a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) returns a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) celebrates a fumble recovery during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown run during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown run during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown run during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown run during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) and Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrate a forced fumble during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) and Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrate a forced fumble during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) catches a deflected pass on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) catches a deflected pass on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington (12) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) catches a deflected pss on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) catches a deflected pss on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) catches a deflected pss for a first down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) catches a deflected pss for a first down during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) runs for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) celebrates a tackle for loss during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) celebrates a tackle for loss during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris ignites the engine during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Morris ignites the engine during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fan during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fan during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions/Seth Balogh
Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions/Seth Balogh
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) and Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) and Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions/Seth Balogh
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) and Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) and Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) rush the passer during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) rush the passer during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Chase Daniel (4) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Michael Ford (38) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback Michael Ford (38) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) celebrates a sack during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
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QB comparison: Daniel out-dueled Stafford in this one.

Daniel completed 27-of-37 passes for 230 yards with two scores and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 106.8 and didn't turn the ball over.

Stafford completed 28 of his 38 passes with no touchdowns and those two interceptions for a 67.4 passer rating.

Blount force: The Lions signed the veteran Blount this offseason to give them a physical presence in their run game and help on goal line and short-yardage situations.

Both of Blount's four-yard touchdown runs weren't easy. He broke a tackle on Bears safety Adrian Amos at the two-yard line on the first one and lunged into the end zone. Blount just bulled his way into the end zone on his second touchdown carrying two defenders with him. He finished with 88 yards rushing on 19 carries making the start for the injured Kerryon Johnson.

Injury report: Center Graham Glasgow left the game for a play in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury, but returned one play later. There were no announced injuries for the Lions during the game.

Next up: vs. Los Angeles Rams (10-1)

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