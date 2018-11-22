RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

QB comparison: Daniel out-dueled Stafford in this one.

Daniel completed 27-of-37 passes for 230 yards with two scores and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 106.8 and didn't turn the ball over.

Stafford completed 28 of his 38 passes with no touchdowns and those two interceptions for a 67.4 passer rating.

Blount force: The Lions signed the veteran Blount this offseason to give them a physical presence in their run game and help on goal line and short-yardage situations.

Both of Blount's four-yard touchdown runs weren't easy. He broke a tackle on Bears safety Adrian Amos at the two-yard line on the first one and lunged into the end zone. Blount just bulled his way into the end zone on his second touchdown carrying two defenders with him. He finished with 88 yards rushing on 19 carries making the start for the injured Kerryon Johnson.

Injury report: Center Graham Glasgow left the game for a play in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury, but returned one play later. There were no announced injuries for the Lions during the game.