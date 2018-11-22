RECAP: Lions vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears came into Thursday's Thanksgiving Day Game in Detroit as the No. 1 team in the NFL in takeaways (27), interceptions (18) and points off turnovers (97). It was two more key takeaways by their defense in the fourth quarter that helped seal a 23-16 victory over the Lions.
With the game tied 16-16 and just over six minutes remaining in the game, Bears safety Eddie Jackson stepped in front of a Matthew Stafford pass and returned it 41 yards for eventual game-winning touchdown.
Then, after Stafford and Co. had done a good job to move the football down to the Bears' 11-yard line with a chance to tie the game with just over a minute left, Stafford threw another interception in the end zone, this one to cornerback Kyle Fuller.
The Bears picked up a 3rd and 9 on the ensuing possession, and it was kneel down time from there.
The two Stafford interceptions proved to be killers for the Lions, as they drop to 4-7 on the season. Chicago improved to 8-3 with the win.
Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel, starting just his third game in a nine-year career for the injured Mitchell Trubisky, threw two touchdown passes to pace Chicago's offense.
The Lions got two touchdown runs from LeGarrette Blount and a 20-yard field goal by Matt Prater to account for their scoring.
View in-game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears.
QB comparison: Daniel out-dueled Stafford in this one.
Daniel completed 27-of-37 passes for 230 yards with two scores and no interceptions. He finished with a passer rating of 106.8 and didn't turn the ball over.
Stafford completed 28 of his 38 passes with no touchdowns and those two interceptions for a 67.4 passer rating.
Blount force: The Lions signed the veteran Blount this offseason to give them a physical presence in their run game and help on goal line and short-yardage situations.
Both of Blount's four-yard touchdown runs weren't easy. He broke a tackle on Bears safety Adrian Amos at the two-yard line on the first one and lunged into the end zone. Blount just bulled his way into the end zone on his second touchdown carrying two defenders with him. He finished with 88 yards rushing on 19 carries making the start for the injured Kerryon Johnson.
Injury report: Center Graham Glasgow left the game for a play in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury, but returned one play later. There were no announced injuries for the Lions during the game.
Next up: vs. Los Angeles Rams (10-1)