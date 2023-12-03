RECAP: Lions at Saints

Following a Saints three and out on their second possession, Goff and the offense took just three plays to go 54 yards capped off by an Amon-Ra St. Brown 25-yard touchdown to give the Lions a 21-0 lead not even midway through the first quarter.

The Saints cut the lead to 21-7 early in the second quarter on a six-yard Jimmy Graham touchdown grab. New Orleans converted three third downs on the scoring drive, including a 3rd and 16.

Detroit went to the half with a 24-7 lead after a Riley Patterson 24-yard field goal.

New Orleans scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half on short touchdown runs by Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill to trim the Lions' lead to 24-21 late in the third quarter.

Patterson extended the lead to 27-21 with a short field goal as time expired in the third quarter to set up a critical final 15 minutes for both teams.

The fourth quarter started with a Saints fumble on a botched snap. Lions second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams scored two plays later on a 19-yard double-reverse run to extend Detroit's lead to 33-21.

The Saints marched 75 yards in 12 plays and scored on a Kamara one-yard touchdown run to trim the lead to 33-28 with seven minutes and 30 seconds left.

The Saints got the ball back with a chance to take the lead late but a 4th and 6 at the Lions' 40-yard line fell incomplete.