RECAP: Lions at Bears

QB comparison: Trubisky was brilliant in this one.

He finished the game completing 23-of-30 passes for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown and didn't turn the ball over. He finished with a near-perfect passer rating of 148.6.

Matthew Stafford completed 25 of his 42 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions and finished with a 74.9 passer rating.

Sack attack: Chicago was able to pressure Stafford to the tune of six sacks and another eight quarterback hits — A week after Detroit allowed Minnesota to sack Stafford 10 times and hit him 17 times in all.

Most of the damage came on third down, where the Lions were just 4-of-15 in the game.

Off the upright: For all that went right for the Bears Sunday, kicker Cody Parkey had a tough day.

He missed two field goals (41 & 34) and two extra points. All four of the misses bonked off the upright.

It was reminiscent of Green Bay place kicker Mason Crosby missing four field goals and an extra point against the Lions earlier this season.

Injury report: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. injured a knee late in the third quarter trying to make a catch down the right sideline and did not return. Jones had three catches for 55 yards at the time of the injury.

Another injury of significance for the Lions was to tight end Michael Roberts, who injured a shoulder making a catch late in the third quarter. The Lions were already short a tight end in the game with Luke Willson (shoulder) inactive.