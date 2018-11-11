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RECAP: Lions at Bears

Nov 11, 2018 at 04:30 PM
Author Image
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

CHICAGO – Not much went right for the Detroit Lions Sunday.

A leaky defense, turnovers and an overall inability to put the football in the end zone early in the game contributed to a 26-0 first-half deficit for the Lions. It proved too big a hole to climb out of.

Chicago weathered a fourth-quarter surge and went on to win 34-22, handing Detroit its third straight loss and dropping them to 3-6 on the year.

Chicago scored touchdowns on each of their first four offensive possessions to jump out to the big lead. Detroit punted on its first two possessions, and turned it over on their third.

Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw two first-half touchdown passes and ran another in from four yards. He had a perfect passer rating in the first half, and finished the game nearly perfect.

The Lions got a one-yard touchdown run from Kerryon Johnson and late touchdown catches by Kenny Golladay and Johnson. Matt Prater made a 52-yard field goal to round out the Lions scoring.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears: Game Photos

View game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.

National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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National Anthem before a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off to start a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and the offense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and the offense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) punts during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) on special temas during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) on special temas during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) catches a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) lined up at receiver during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) lined up at receiver during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) and Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sideline during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Line coach Jeff Davidson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions Offensive Line coach Jeff Davidson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) and Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Michael Roberts (80) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) and Detroit Lions center/guard Graham Glasgow (60) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions tight end Levine Toilolo (87) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive line during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions offensive line during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
87 / 170

Detroit Lions running back LeGarrette Blount (29) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
88 / 170

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
89 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) after an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
90 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) after an extra point during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
91 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
92 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
93 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Kelvin Sheppard (51) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
94 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
96 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
97 / 170

Line of scrimmage during a NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrate a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
98 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24) and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrate a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
99 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
100 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
101 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
102 / 170

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
103 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs with the ball during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
104 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs with the ball during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
105 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
106 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
107 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
108 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
109 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
110 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
111 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback Nevin Lawson (24), Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
112 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
113 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
114 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
115 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
116 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
117 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
118 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Charles Washington (45) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
119 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
120 / 170

Detroit Lions special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
121 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (47) celebrates a pass breakup during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
122 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
123 / 170

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
124 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
125 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).
126 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
127 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is sacked during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
128 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
129 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
130 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
131 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
132 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver TJ Jones (13) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
133 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
134 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
135 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
136 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
137 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) attempts an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
138 / 170

Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) attempts an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
139 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
140 / 170

Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bellore (43) recovers an onside kick during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
141 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
142 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
143 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
144 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).
145 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Air Force decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
146 / 170

Air Force decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
National Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
147 / 170

National Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Coast Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
148 / 170

Coast Guard decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive end Ziggy Ansah (94) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Marine Corps decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
149 / 170

Marine Corps decal on the helmet of Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison (98) for the Salute to Service initiative during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
150 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
151 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
152 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
153 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
154 / 170

Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
155 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs (28) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
156 / 170

Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
157 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
158 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
159 / 170

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) scrambles during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
160 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (93) sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
161 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
162 / 170

Detroit Lions cornerback DeShawn Shead (26) on special teams during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
163 / 170

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
164 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
165 / 170

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
166 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
167 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes a pass for a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
168 / 170

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
169 / 170

Detroit Lions running back Theo Riddick (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
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Detroit Lions running back Zach Zenner (34) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
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QB comparison: Trubisky was brilliant in this one.

He finished the game completing 23-of-30 passes for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown and didn't turn the ball over. He finished with a near-perfect passer rating of 148.6.

Matthew Stafford completed 25 of his 42 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions and finished with a 74.9 passer rating.

Sack attack: Chicago was able to pressure Stafford to the tune of six sacks and another eight quarterback hits — A week after Detroit allowed Minnesota to sack Stafford 10 times and hit him 17 times in all.

Most of the damage came on third down, where the Lions were just 4-of-15 in the game.

Off the upright: For all that went right for the Bears Sunday, kicker Cody Parkey had a tough day.

He missed two field goals (41 & 34) and two extra points. All four of the misses bonked off the upright.

It was reminiscent of Green Bay place kicker Mason Crosby missing four field goals and an extra point against the Lions earlier this season.

Injury report: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. injured a knee late in the third quarter trying to make a catch down the right sideline and did not return. Jones had three catches for 55 yards at the time of the injury.

Another injury of significance for the Lions was to tight end Michael Roberts, who injured a shoulder making a catch late in the third quarter. The Lions were already short a tight end in the game with Luke Willson (shoulder) inactive.

Next up: vs. Carolina (6-3)

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