RECAP: Lions at Bears

CHICAGO – Not much went right for the Detroit Lions Sunday.
A leaky defense, turnovers and an overall inability to put the football in the end zone early in the game contributed to a 26-0 first-half deficit for the Lions. It proved too big a hole to climb out of.
Chicago weathered a fourth-quarter surge and went on to win 34-22, handing Detroit its third straight loss and dropping them to 3-6 on the year.
Chicago scored touchdowns on each of their first four offensive possessions to jump out to the big lead. Detroit punted on its first two possessions, and turned it over on their third.
Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw two first-half touchdown passes and ran another in from four yards. He had a perfect passer rating in the first half, and finished the game nearly perfect.
The Lions got a one-yard touchdown run from Kerryon Johnson and late touchdown catches by Kenny Golladay and Johnson. Matt Prater made a 52-yard field goal to round out the Lions scoring.
View game photos from the Detroit Lions Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.
QB comparison: Trubisky was brilliant in this one.
He finished the game completing 23-of-30 passes for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown and didn't turn the ball over. He finished with a near-perfect passer rating of 148.6.
Matthew Stafford completed 25 of his 42 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions and finished with a 74.9 passer rating.
Sack attack: Chicago was able to pressure Stafford to the tune of six sacks and another eight quarterback hits — A week after Detroit allowed Minnesota to sack Stafford 10 times and hit him 17 times in all.
Most of the damage came on third down, where the Lions were just 4-of-15 in the game.
Off the upright: For all that went right for the Bears Sunday, kicker Cody Parkey had a tough day.
He missed two field goals (41 & 34) and two extra points. All four of the misses bonked off the upright.
It was reminiscent of Green Bay place kicker Mason Crosby missing four field goals and an extra point against the Lions earlier this season.
Injury report: Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. injured a knee late in the third quarter trying to make a catch down the right sideline and did not return. Jones had three catches for 55 yards at the time of the injury.
Another injury of significance for the Lions was to tight end Michael Roberts, who injured a shoulder making a catch late in the third quarter. The Lions were already short a tight end in the game with Luke Willson (shoulder) inactive.
Next up: vs. Carolina (6-3)