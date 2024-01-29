RECAP: Lions at 49ers

Jan 28, 2024 at 10:24 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

SANTA CLARA – The cruel reality of the NFL playoffs is the finality that comes with a loss.

The Detroit Lions have been on a magical run the last four months with the entire city of Detroit along for the ride, but it came to an end Sunday in the NFC Championship Game with a 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

In the end, a more experienced 49ers team playing in their third straight Championship Game found a way to make all the keys plays in the second half, scoring 27 unanswered points at one point to punch their ticket to their first Super Bowl since the 2019 season.

The Lions scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the game and led 14-0 after the first quarter on Jameson Williams (42) and David Montgomery (1) touchdown runs. Detroit led 24-7 at the half after a 15-yard Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown run and a Michael Badgley 21-yard field goal in the second quarter.

San Francisco mounted their comeback from there and Detroit had few answers in the second half.

A Jake Moody 43-yard field goal made it 24-10 early in the third quarter.

Lions at 49ers NFC Championship photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 28 in Santa Clara, CA.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 92

Detroit Lions fans before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 92

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 92

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Keegan-Michael Key and Detroit Lions legend Glover Quin (27) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 92

American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer Keegan-Michael Key and Detroit Lions legend Glover Quin (27) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) in the locker room before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 92

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) in the locker room before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike (91), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 92

Detroit Lions fans before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 92

Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 92

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 92

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 92

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 92

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (42), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) serves as an honorary captain during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 92

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20) serves as an honorary captain during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 92

Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 92

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 92

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 92

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8), Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 92

Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 92

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 92

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 92

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 92

Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 92

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 92

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 92

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 92

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 92

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 92

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 92

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 92

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 92

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 92

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 92

Detroit Lions cornerback Kindle Vildor (29) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) intercepts a pass during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 92

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) intercepts a pass during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 92

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 92

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 92

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 92

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) and Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) returns a punt during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19) returns a punt during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 92

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 92

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 92

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 92

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 92

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 92

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (41) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 92

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 92

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 92

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 92

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 92

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (92) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (92) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (92) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (92) and Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) sack San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 92

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 92

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 92

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 92

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Antoine Green (80) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 92

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 92

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) scores a touchdown during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 92

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) during an NFC Championship football game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Detroit took their next possession down to the 49ers' 28-yard line but failed to convert 4th & 2 on a Jared Goff to Josh Reynolds pass. Campbell opted to go for it instead of attempting a field goal and potentially making it a three-possession game.

The 49ers needed just five plays after taking over on downs, aided by a Brandon Aiyuk 51-yard pass play to go 72 yards in less than two minutes to make it a one-score game at 24-17.

A Gibbs fumble on Detroit's next possession was recovered by the 49ers at the Lions' 24-yard line and turned into seven more points on Christian McCaffrey's second touchdown of the game, this one a 1-yarder to tie the game at 24-24.

After a Detroit three and out, San Francisco took their first lead of the game, 27-24, with nine minutes and 52 seconds left in the contest on a 33-yard Moody field goal.

Detroit's next possession took them down to the 49ers' 30-yard line, but again Campbell opted to go for it on a 4th & 3 instead of trying the field goal. An incomplete pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown turned it over on downs.

San Francisco tacked onto their lead and essentially ended any Lions comeback bid with a 3-yard Elijah Mitchell touchdown to score 27 unanswered points and take a 34-27 lead with three minutes left.

Goff found Williams for a 3-yard touchdown with under a minute left to trim the lead to 34-31, but they failed to get the onside kick and San Francisco ran out the clock from there.

QB Comparison: Goff finished 25-of-41 passing for 273 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and an 88.8 rating.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 20 of his 31 passes for 267 yards with a touchdown, interception and passer rating of 89.0. He also rushed for 48 yards on five carries, a few of those critical first-down scrambles.

Big moment: The 49ers had just trimmed Detroit's 17-point halftime lead to seven early in the third quarter and the Lions needed to right the ship with a good drive and some points, but on the first play of their next possession safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. punched the ball out of Gibbs hands and defensive tackle Arik Armstead recovered it at the Lions' 24-yard line.

The 49ers only needed four plays from there for McCaffrey to record a 1-yard touchdown run and tie the game at 24-24.

Key stat: The Lions held the 49ers to just 131 yards of total offense and seven points in the first half. The San Francisco drive chart in the first half went: Missed FG, touchdown, interception, punt.

It was going to be hard to maintain that kind of performance against an offense as good as the 49ers and that turned out to be the case.

The 49ers scored 27 second-half points, gained 281 yards and their possession chart went: Field goal, touchdown, touchdown, field goal, touchdown, kneeldowns to win.

Injury report: Linebacker Derrick Barnes injured his right knee on Detroit's first defensive series of the game and did not return. Safety Kerby Joseph left briefly in the third quarter with an arm injury but did return. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin left the game in the second half with a groin injury and did not return.

Related Content

news

Lions 2024 NFL Draft pick set

The Detroit Lions' loss to the San Francisco 49ers Sunday has locked in their draft position for the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell talks fourth-down attempts, loss to 49ers

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 34-31 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

INACTIVES: Lions at 49ers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-49ers matchup. 
news

5 things to watch: Lions at 49ers 

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-49ers matchup. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Calm & consistent, Goff leads Lions to NFC Championship game

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's leadership, preparing for the NFC Championship game and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What are three keys to victory for Detroit?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their NFC Championship matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Sewell preparing for 'big battle' with 49ers' Bosa

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including an All-Pro matchup on the line, preparing for a road game and more.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Dave Fipp. 
news

Brad Holmes named PFWA's 2023 NFL Executive of the Year

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has been named 2023 NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America.
news

4 Lions named finalists for AP awards

Four Detroit Lions were named finalists for Associated Press NFL Awards.
news

NFC Championship opponent: What the 49ers are saying

Find out what the San Francisco 49ers are saying as they prepare for their NFC Championship matchup vs. the Detroit Lions. 
Advertising