Raymond putting in work to take advantage of opportunity with Lions

"That's what this game is about," Raymond said after practice Tuesday. "Getting an opportunity and taking advantage of it. Honestly, every day I'm out here just grinding, whether it's inside, outside, this or that, whatever they need me to do."

There's a clear top four that's emerged at receiver for the Lions through the first two weeks of camp – Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Raymond and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown. Raymond has played a lot in the slot, but with Perriman currently dealing with a hip injury, he's played more and more outside, and continues to make plays there as well.

"Lif's (Raymond) a stud," head coach Dan Campbell said before Tuesday's practice. "He embodies everything we're about. Anybody that has flexibility, versatility, position flex, smart, on top of the ability that he has, it helps significantly.