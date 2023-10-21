Ravens Roundup: Lamar Jackson 'heading for career year' in Todd Monken's offense

The Lions once again face a challenging road test in Baltimore against the AFC North leading Ravens.
Last time out: Detroit leaned on quarterback Jared Goff to get them past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns and had a 107.5 passer rating in the 20-6 win. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown seemed to be open every time Goff looked his way, catching 12 of his 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown.
It's rinse and repeat for the Lions' defense and stopping the run. The Bucs only managed 46 yards on the ground. Third down also played a large role in Detroit's success as Tampa only converted twice on 12 opportunities. Linebacker Alex Anzalone was a standout with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.
The Ravens were in London for their Week 6 contest against the Titans. In a 24-16 victory, kicker Justin Tucker proved once again why he's one of the league's best. Tucker's six field goals made him Baltimore's top offensive player.
Baltimore's defense spent most of their time in Tennessee's backfield. They produced six sacks, 10 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss. Like Detroit, the Ravens were dominant on third down allowing just one successful conversion on nine attempts.
Comparison: The Ravens and Lions have played similar schedules. Ravens opponents are a combined 17-17 and Lions opponents are 16-17.
Matchups: Similar to last week, the Lions will be up against a tough passing defense. The Ravens are only giving up 163.2 yards per game through the air—ranking second in the league. Baltimore is also tied for first with 24 sacks so far this season. Detroit will be equipped to handle the challenge with an offensive line that's only given up 10 sacks and is top five in yards per game passing. With running back David Montgomery out for the Lions they may be forced to lean more heavily on the passing game making this a matchup to keep an eye on.
In their last meeting: The Ravens had a 19-17 walk-off victory on Tucker's NFL record 66-yard field goal. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was a difference maker in the matchup, going for 109 yards on five catches.
The overall series: The Ravens have taken five of the six contests between the two teams. The Lions last won in 2005 when Baltimore committed 21 penalties in the game — one short of the NFL record at the time. Current Lions cornerbacks coach Dré Bly had two interceptions and recovered a fumble for Detroit.
Matchup odds: Baltimore is favored with a 53.9% chance to win by ESPN Analytics.
Here are 5 Ravens storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
