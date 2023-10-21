Ravens Roundup: Lamar Jackson 'heading for career year' in Todd Monken's offense

Oct 21, 2023 at 08:30 AM
Ryan Headshot photo
Ryan Grill

New Media Web Intern

The Lions once again face a challenging road test in Baltimore against the AFC North leading Ravens.

Last time out: Detroit leaned on quarterback Jared Goff to get them past the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Goff threw for 353 yards and two touchdowns and had a 107.5 passer rating in the 20-6 win. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown seemed to be open every time Goff looked his way, catching 12 of his 15 targets for 124 yards and a touchdown.

It's rinse and repeat for the Lions' defense and stopping the run. The Bucs only managed 46 yards on the ground. Third down also played a large role in Detroit's success as Tampa only converted twice on 12 opportunities. Linebacker Alex Anzalone was a standout with nine tackles, one tackle for loss and two passes defended.

The Ravens were in London for their Week 6 contest against the Titans. In a 24-16 victory, kicker Justin Tucker proved once again why he's one of the league's best. Tucker's six field goals made him Baltimore's top offensive player.

Baltimore's defense spent most of their time in Tennessee's backfield. They produced six sacks, 10 quarterback hits and seven tackles for loss. Like Detroit, the Ravens were dominant on third down allowing just one successful conversion on nine attempts.

Comparison: The Ravens and Lions have played similar schedules. Ravens opponents are a combined 17-17 and Lions opponents are 16-17.

Matchups: Similar to last week, the Lions will be up against a tough passing defense. The Ravens are only giving up 163.2 yards per game through the air—ranking second in the league. Baltimore is also tied for first with 24 sacks so far this season. Detroit will be equipped to handle the challenge with an offensive line that's only given up 10 sacks and is top five in yards per game passing. With running back David Montgomery out for the Lions they may be forced to lean more heavily on the passing game making this a matchup to keep an eye on.

In their last meeting: The Ravens had a 19-17 walk-off victory on Tucker's NFL record 66-yard field goal. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was a difference maker in the matchup, going for 109 yards on five catches.

The overall series: The Ravens have taken five of the six contests between the two teams. The Lions last won in 2005 when Baltimore committed 21 penalties in the game — one short of the NFL record at the time. Current Lions cornerbacks coach Dré Bly had two interceptions and recovered a fumble for Detroit.

Matchup odds: Baltimore is favored with a 53.9% chance to win by ESPN Analytics.

Here are 5 Ravens storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:

1. Jadeveon Clowney is showing he has 'a lot of game left'

Former first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney has been with five teams in six years but has seemed to find the perfect fit with the Ravens … READ MORE

2. Late for Work: Lamar Jackson 'heading for career year' in Todd Monken's offense

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is seeing more opportunities to utilize his arm in a new system this season under offensive coordinator Todd Monken ... READ MORE

3. Final Drive: Ravens pass rush is tops in the NFL

A dynamic pass rush has the Baltimore defense causing a lot of problems for the opposing team's quarterback … WATCH

4. Todd Monken talks about red zone, second half struggles

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is looking to reignite the offensive in a couple areas after seeing a drop in production the last couple weeks in both the red zone and second half scoring … READ MORE

5. Ravens pass rush is being unleashed, and everyone is in on the fun

Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald helped Lions DL Aidan Hutchinson kick start his career at Michigan and is doing much of the same with the Ravens pass rush … READ MORE

Meet the Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

View photos of the starters for the Baltimore Ravens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
1 / 27

Head Coach John Harbaugh

Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald

Special Teams Coordinator: Chris Horton

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Odell Beckham Jr. Backed up by Rashod Bateman (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
2 / 27

WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Backed up by Rashod Bateman

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Zay Flowers Backed up by Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay (AP Photo/Ian Walton)
3 / 27

WR Zay Flowers

Backed up by Nelson Agholor and Devin Duvernay

(AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Ian Walton/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT Ronnie Stanley Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
4 / 27

LT Ronnie Stanley

Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
G John Simpson Backed up by Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
5 / 27

G John Simpson

Backed up by Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Tyler Linderbaum Backed up by Sam Mustipher and Patrick Mekari (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
6 / 27

C Tyler Linderbaum

Backed up by Sam Mustipher and Patrick Mekari

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Kevin Zeitler Backed up by Ben Cleveland (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
7 / 27

G Kevin Zeitler

Backed up by Ben Cleveland

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
T Morgan Moses Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
8 / 27

T Morgan Moses

Backed up by Patrick Mekari and Daniel Faalele

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Mark Andrews Backed up by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
9 / 27

TE Mark Andrews

Backed up by Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB Lamar Jackson Backed up by Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson (AP/Gary McCullough)
10 / 27

QB Lamar Jackson

Backed up by Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson

(AP/Gary McCullough)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB Patrick Ricard (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
11 / 27

FB Patrick Ricard

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB Gus Edwards Backed up by Justice Hill (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
12 / 27

RB Gus Edwards

Backed up by Justice Hill

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Justin Madubuike Backed up by Travis Jones (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
13 / 27

DT Justin Madubuike

Backed up by Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Michael Pierce Backed up by Travis Jones (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
14 / 27

NT Michael Pierce

Backed up by Travis Jones

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Broderick Washington Backed up by Brent Urban (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
15 / 27

DE Broderick Washington

Backed up by Brent Urban

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Odafe Oweh Backed up by Travius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
16 / 27

OLB Odafe Oweh

Backed up by Travius Robinson and Jeremiah Moon

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB Roquan Smith Backed up by Malik Harrison (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
17 / 27

MLB Roquan Smith

Backed up by Malik Harrison

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB Patrick Queen Backed up by Del'Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
18 / 27

WLB Patrick Queen

Backed up by Del'Shawn Phillips and Trenton Simpson

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SAM Jadeveon Clowney Backed up by Kyle Van Noy (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)
19 / 27

SAM Jadeveon Clowney

Backed up by Kyle Van Noy

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

Emilee Chinn/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ronald Darby Backed up by Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
20 / 27

CB Ronald Darby

Backed up by Rock Ya-Sin and Jalyn Armour-Davis

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS Kyle Hamilton Backed up by Geno Stone (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
21 / 27

SS Kyle Hamilton

Backed up by Geno Stone

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS Marcus Williams Backed up by Brandon Stephens (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
22 / 27

FS Marcus Williams

Backed up by Brandon Stephens

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Marlon Humphrey Backed up by Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
23 / 27

CB Marlon Humphrey

Backed up by Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet, and Kevon Seymour

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H Jordan Stout (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
24 / 27

P/H Jordan Stout

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Justin Tucker (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
25 / 27

K Justin Tucker

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS Tyler Ott (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
26 / 27

LS Tyler Ott

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR Devin Duvernay Backed up by Justice Hill and Zay Flowers (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
27 / 27

KR/PR Devin Duvernay

Backed up by Justice Hill and Zay Flowers

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Lions at Ravens: How to watch, listen and follow

The Detroit Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to keep up with the action.
news

Lions at Ravens injury report: Oct. 20 

Lions at Ravens injury report and game designations for Friday, October 20. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Paschal 'chomping at the bit' to return to game action

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including defensive lineman Josh Paschal's potential return, running back Jahmyr Gibbs' usage and more.
news

THE DAILY DRIVE: After fighting way back into rotation, Lions D-lineman capitalizing on opportunities

Advertising