Ravens Roundup: Lamar Jackson 'heading for career year' in Todd Monken's offense

Matchups: Similar to last week, the Lions will be up against a tough passing defense. The Ravens are only giving up 163.2 yards per game through the air—ranking second in the league. Baltimore is also tied for first with 24 sacks so far this season. Detroit will be equipped to handle the challenge with an offensive line that's only given up 10 sacks and is top five in yards per game passing. With running back David Montgomery out for the Lions they may be forced to lean more heavily on the passing game making this a matchup to keep an eye on.