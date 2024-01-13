Lions vs. Rams: How to watch, listen and follow

How to Watch

For the first time since 2016, the Detroit Lions are headed to the playoffs. The Lions are set to take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on "Sunday Night Football," kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 14th. This game will mark the first-ever Lions playoff game at Ford Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: NBC

  • Play-by-play: Mike Tirico
  • Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
  • Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark

Lions-Rams will be nationally televised by NBC as part of "Sunday Night Football."

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-POCKET-DETvsLAR

PREGAME ACTIVITIES

Pride Plaza: Start your pregame party at Pride Plaza on Brush Street, the Detroit Lions' official tailgate presented by Bud Light. Admission is free and the event includes Bud Light bars, beverage tents, Detroit food trucks, exciting interactive fan games and more.

Power Hour: Before the game, check out the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Power Hour for the first hour and a half after gates open. Enjoy food and drink specials including $3.49 beers, $2.99 hot dogs and $2.49 sodas. Get an autograph from Lions Legends, meet the Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and more!

Game Day Guide: Find all the info you need to have the best game day experience at Ford Field. Learn about Power Hour, Lions Loyal Member savings, the Top 10 Things To Do on Game Day, traffic, parking and more.

GAMEDAY GIVEAWAY

Sunday's giveaways are a white pom-pom as well as an PixMob LED wristband, which synchronize for a pre-game and mid-game light show. The giveaways are courtesy of the Lions Playoffs Presenting Partners – Ford, Henry Ford Health, Miller Lite, and Comerica. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

pixmob

HALFTIME ENTERTAINMENT

The Pride of Detroit, finishing second place during the finals of America's Got Talent, returning with a special invitation to compete as All-Stars where they wowed the world with their powerful performance. Be sure to look for them on the new Disney docuseries set to be released this month. Sunday's halftime show – the Detroit Youth Choir!

choir

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Los Angeles Rams

View photos of the starters for the Los Angeles Rams.

Head Coach: Sean McVay Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris Special Teams Coordinator: Chase Blackburn (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
1 / 30

Head Coach: Sean McVay

Offensive Coordinator: Mike LaFleur

Defensive Coordinator: Raheem Morris

Special Teams Coordinator: Chase Blackburn

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR Puka Nacua Backed up by Ben Skowronek (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
2 / 30

WR Puka Nacua

Backed up by Ben Skowronek

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Jed Jacobsohn/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*TE Tyler Higbee * Backed up by Brycen Hopkins and Davis Allen (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
3 / 30

TE Tyler Higbee

Backed up by Brycen Hopkins and Davis Allen

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
T Alaric Jackson  Backed up by Joe Noteboom (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
4 / 30

T Alaric Jackson 

Backed up by Joe Noteboom

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Steve Avila Backed up by Tremayne Anchrum Jr.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
5 / 30

G Steve Avila

Backed up by Tremayne Anchrum Jr. 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Brian Allen (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 30

C Brian Allen

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*C Coleman Shelton * (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
7 / 30

C Coleman Shelton

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
G Kevin Dotson Backed up by Joe Noteboom (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
8 / 30

G Kevin Dotson

Backed up by Joe Noteboom

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*T Rob Havenstein * Backed up by Warren McClendon Jr.  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
9 / 30

T Rob Havenstein

Backed up by Warren McClendon Jr. 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*WR Cooper Kupp * Backed up by Demarcus Robinson (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
10 / 30

WR Cooper Kupp

Backed up by Demarcus Robinson

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Tutu Atwell Backed up by Austin Trammell (AP Photo/Matt York)
11 / 30

WR Tutu Atwell

Backed up by Austin Trammell

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB Matthew Stafford Backed up by Carson Wentz (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 30

QB Matthew Stafford

Backed up by Carson Wentz

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*RB Kyren Williams * Backed up by Royce Freeman, Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
13 / 30

RB Kyren Williams

Backed up by Royce Freeman, Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE Jonah Williams (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
14 / 30

DE Jonah Williams

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Kobie Turner (AP Photo/Matt York)
15 / 30

NT Kobie Turner

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Matt York/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT Bobby Brown III  (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
16 / 30

NT Bobby Brown III 

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT Aaron Donald  Backed up by Larrell Murchison and Desjuan Johnson (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
17 / 30

DT Aaron Donald 

Backed up by Larrell Murchison and Desjuan Johnson

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Michael Hoecht Backed up by Ochaun Mathis (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
18 / 30

OLB Michael Hoecht

Backed up by Ochaun Mathis

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Byron Young Backed up by Nick Hampton and Keir Thomas (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
19 / 30

OLB Byron Young

Backed up by Nick Hampton and Keir Thomas

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB Ernest Jones IV Backed up by Troy Reeder (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
20 / 30

ILB Ernest Jones IV

Backed up by Troy Reeder

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*ILB Christian Rozeboom * Backed up by Jacob Hummel (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
21 / 30

ILB Christian Rozeboom

Backed up by Jacob Hummel

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Cobie Durant  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
22 / 30

CB Cobie Durant 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Derion Kendrick  Backed up by Tre Tomlinson (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
23 / 30

CB Derion Kendrick 

Backed up by Tre Tomlinson

(AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Ahkello Witherspoon  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
24 / 30

CB Ahkello Witherspoon 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Jordan Fuller Backed up by Quentin Lake and Jason Taylor II (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)
25 / 30

S Jordan Fuller

Backed up by Quentin Lake and Jason Taylor II

(AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Ryan Sun/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
*S John Johnson III * Backed up by Russ Yeast (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
26 / 30

S John Johnson III

Backed up by Russ Yeast

(Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 Ben Liebenberg
P/H Ethan Evans  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
27 / 30

P/H Ethan Evans 

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*K Brett Maher * (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
28 / 30

K Brett Maher

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS Carson Tinker  (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
29 / 30

LS Carson Tinker 

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Austin Trammell Backed up by Tutu Atwell and Cooper Kupp (Ben Liebenberg/AP)
30 / 30

PR/KR Austin Trammell

Backed up by Tutu Atwell and Cooper Kupp

(Ben Liebenberg/AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2023 National Football League
FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

