Penisini healthy heading into second season after dealing with calcium deposits

"Penisini had what looked like softballs in his shoulder that he had repaired after the season after the fact. It just looked like a bunch of calcium deposits that had been in there. You wonder why when you watch the film last year why he's not using his arm. It's because he had issues. It's a credit to him playing through it and all of those things. He's better and you could see it yesterday. It was impressive. I'm pleased with Penisini."