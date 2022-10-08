Patriots Roundup: New England QB Bailey Zappe focusing on getting 'one percent better every day'

The Detroit Lions (1-3) are heading into Week 5 after coming off a high-scoring loss to the Seattle Seahawks (48-45).
The Lions' offense continues to impress, finishing Week 4 as the number one ranked scoring offense. Quarterback Jared Goff has led the way for the Lions, throwing for 1,126 yards, which is third in the league through four weeks and 11 TDs which is tied for first with Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes.
The offense had impressive Week 4 performances from running back Jamaal Williams, rushing for 108 yards and two TDs. Wide receiver Josh Reynolds finished as the highest-graded NFC receiver and tight end T.J. Hockenson set career highs with 179 receiving yards and two TDs.
The New England Patriots (1-3) are coming off a close loss of their own, which ended in overtime against the Green Bay Packers (27-24).
The Patriots are uncertain whether quarterback Mac Jones will start this Sunday. Jones has been dealing with a high ankle sprain he suffered in Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Rookie Bailey Zappe could make his first career start if Jones can't go, and with Brian Hoyer being placed on IR Thursday, Zappe may just get his shot.
Zappe completed 10-of-15 passing for 99 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut.
This will be the first matchup between the two teams since Week 3 of 2018. The Lions won that matchup 26-10. The Lions will be playing against their former head coach Matt Patricia for the first time since his departure in 2020.
The Patriots look to rebound from last week, while the Lions look to get their first road win of the season.
Here are 5 Patriots storylines to follow heading into Sunday's matchup:
1. Patriots QB Bailey Zappe focusing on getting 'one percent better every day'
The Patriots continue to take a "day-by-day" approach to their quarterback situation ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Lions … READ MORE
2. Scouting the Lions: Patriots readying for a throwback Sunday in more ways than one
The Patriots rocking their red throwback jerseys for their Week 5 matchup against the Lions isn't the only old-school element about Sunday's game … READ MORE
3. Bill Belichick: Lions are "a very aggressive football team"
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media about how aggressive the Lions are on both sides of the ball … WATCH
4. Judon seeing all red against Lions
Matthew Judon is off to one of the best starts of his career as he's emerged as a key piece of New England's defensive front … READ MORE
5. Patriots captains set the tone for Lions week
The Patriots are excited to be back home as they lock in on trying to get their second win of the season against the Detroit Lions … READ MORE