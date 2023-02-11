Off the Record with Dannie Rogers Episode 17: Pro Bowlers St. Brown, Goff and Ragnow in Las Vegas

On this episode of Off the Record, Dannie Rogers is joined by Lions 2023 Pro Bowlers Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff and Frank Ragnow at the Las Vegas High Roller. The trio chat about what it means to be a Pro Bowler, some of their favorite memories from the past season and their favorite Dan Campbell stories. The group also reacts to Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson staying with the Lions and what it means to the team.