Mack on TE competition: 'It's been a battle'

Aug 11, 2021 at 08:06 AM
Mike OHara

Columnist

Every day and every practice play in the Detroit Lions' training camp is a learning opportunity for Alize Mack in his bid to win a roster spot as a backup tight end.

Mack is familiar with the grind of competing for a job. The Lions are his fourth team since being drafted by the Saints in the seventh round out of Notre Dame in 2019.

In addition to the Saints, Mack has spent time with the Steelers and Chiefs. He was primarily on the practice squad with all three teams.

"It's been a battle," Mack said of the competition in Lions camp after Tuesday's practice. "That's definitely what I can say. We're all competing in that. It's all about reps ... repetitions.

"Taking what we do in the classroom and individual period and taking it into our team work.

"I'm progressing every day, and it's been great."

The Lions are set with two veterans at the top of the tight end depth chart: T.J. Hockenson, a rising star who made the Pro Bowl in 2020 in his second season, and backup Darren Fells, who's in his eighth season and spent 2017 with the Lions.

Brock Wright, Hunter Thedford and Charlie Taumoepeau are competing with Mack for a backup job behind Hockenson and Fells.

For Mack and the others competing for a roster spot, there's a learning opportunity from what they see on the field from Hockenson and Fells and what they hear from their experiences.

"T.J.'s one of the top tight ends in the league," Mack said. "You don't become a Pro Bowler for no reason. And a guy like Darren Fells who's been in the league eight years ... it's been an honor to have those guys in the classroom and on the field."

Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions corner back AJ Parker (41) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Jalen Elliott (42) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions safety Dean Marlowe (31) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions tight end Hunter Thedford (49) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Javon McKinley (83) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Austin Bryant (94) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams (6) Detroit lions safety Alijah Holder (33) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during Lions Training Camp at the Training Facility in Allen Park, MI on August 9th, 2021. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
Mack tries to remain consistent, and he does not get caught up in obsessing on the depth chart and where he stands in the competition for a job.

"A huge part is consistency," he said. "Being the same guy every day. Bringing energy ... competing. We're all sore. We're getting to the dog days of camp.

"Coming out competing, being relentless -- having that mentality, 'I'm going to dominate.' It's football. We're all pros. At the end of the day, Coach Duce (Staley) always talks about it: 'One bad play, next rep.'

"You have to have a short memory for sure, but grit man. We're building a tough football team here."

