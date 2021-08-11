Mack on TE competition: 'It's been a battle'

Every day and every practice play in the Detroit Lions' training camp is a learning opportunity for Alize Mack in his bid to win a roster spot as a backup tight end.

Mack is familiar with the grind of competing for a job. The Lions are his fourth team since being drafted by the Saints in the seventh round out of Notre Dame in 2019.

In addition to the Saints, Mack has spent time with the Steelers and Chiefs. He was primarily on the practice squad with all three teams.

"It's been a battle," Mack said of the competition in Lions camp after Tuesday's practice. "That's definitely what I can say. We're all competing in that. It's all about reps ... repetitions.

"Taking what we do in the classroom and individual period and taking it into our team work.