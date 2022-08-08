At long last, HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS is just one day away. The 17th season of the HBO show will take fans inside the Lions' facility in Allen Park for a five episode run. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for tomorrow's premiere.
How to watch and stream:
HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on HBO Max.
When episodes air:
Episodes will air on HBO at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday nights. The five episode season begins on August 9 and will end with the finale on September 6. The episodes will also be found on HBO Max at the same time.
DetroitLions.com:
Be sure to check out DetroitLions.com after watching the show for continued in-depth coverage of 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp!
Detroit Lions Mobile App:
Fans can download the Detroit Lions Mobile App for news, photos, podcasts and more surrounding 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp.