How to watch and stream HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS

Aug 08, 2022 at 02:15 PM
PJ CLARK HEADSHOT 2021
PJ Clark

Digital Media Coordinator

Hard-Knocks-article-thumbnail

At long last, HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS is just one day away. The 17th season of the HBO show will take fans inside the Lions' facility in Allen Park for a five episode run. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for tomorrow's premiere.

How to watch and stream:

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on HBO Max.

When episodes air:

Episodes will air on HBO at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday nights. The five episode season begins on August 9 and will end with the finale on September 6. The episodes will also be found on HBO Max at the same time.

DetroitLions.com:

Be sure to check out DetroitLions.com after watching the show for continued in-depth coverage of 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp!

Detroit Lions Mobile App:

Fans can download the Detroit Lions Mobile App for news, photos, podcasts and more surrounding 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp.

Social Media

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by following the team on all the following social media channels:

Related Content

news

THE DAILY DRIVE: Lions TE Devin Funchess embracing 'Olympic mindset' after extended football layoff

news

O'HARA: What we learned from the second week of camp practices

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the second week of Detroit Lions training camp practices.

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who stood out in camp practices

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 players who have stood out so far in Detroit Lions training camp practices.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Detroit Lions Family Fest practice observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from Detroit Lions Family Fest practice.

Advertising