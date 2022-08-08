At long last, HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS is just one day away. The 17th season of the HBO show will take fans inside the Lions' facility in Allen Park for a five episode run. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for tomorrow's premiere.

How to watch and stream:

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on HBO Max.

When episodes air: